'The Strongest Guy We’ve Ever Had': Jadan Baugh’s Summer Sets a New Standard
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When an underclassman running back is part of a lifting group with two of your team’s strongest linebackers, you likely have a unique physical specimen on your hands.
At 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, it’s hard to believe that Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh was a true freshman last year while already possessing the frame of a veteran NFL power back.
After arriving on campus with an SEC-ready body, Baugh made an immediate impact by leading the team in rushing yards and total touchdowns while establishing himself as one of the top young backs in the country.
After a full season away from high school while being under the guidance of a top-tier strength and conditioning staff, Baugh has somehow managed to bulk up even more, earning high praise and respect from Florida’s director of strength and conditioning, Tyler Miles.
“Jadan Baugh had an incredible summer. He broke the team records, not only for his position, but pound for pound he’s the strongest guy on the team – not only on the team but since we started tracking that, pound for pound the strongest guy that we’ve ever had,” Miles said. “Jadan’s an impressive young man. He continues to break almost every record we have for his position”
Last season, Baugh filled in for an injured Montrell Johnson Jr. to serve as Florida’s leading rusher, finishing the season with 673 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, Baugh was the fourth-highest graded (81.8) true freshman running back in the country.
He has the frame of a classic bruiser, but Baugh is a versatile back who can also be lethal outside the tackles, showing impressive balance and agility for a player his size. After adding extra muscle and reaching 231 pounds this offseason, Baugh should be a nightmare for smaller defenders in the open field once he reaches the second level.
While Baugh’s physical improvements over the summer are undeniably impressive, Gators head coach Billy Napier also mentioned that he’s made significant strides in the mental aspect of the game.
“He's got a bright future in the game. But he's done a good job of improving all these areas that have nothing to do with physical talent, you know. And I think he's a great teammate. He's a leader. And I think we want to continue to challenge him to be that,” said Napier. “So, look, you want to have a good team, some of your better players have gotta kind of walk around setting the standard. We're challenging him to do that.”
Ahead of this upcoming season, Baugh was named to the Paul Hornung Award preseason watchlist, an award given to the most versatile player in college football.
Besides his success running the football, the Georgia native averaged 21.5 yards per return last season while serving as Florida’s primary kick returner.
If his progress in the weight room and the praise he’s received from coaches are any indication, Baugh seems poised for a breakout year with a season of meaningful experience now under his belt.