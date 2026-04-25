How the Florida Gators Replace Jake Slaughter After Being Drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers

Florida Gators center Jake Slaughter on Friday was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round with the 63rd overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Slaughter, Florida's starting center for most of the last three seasons, was rated as one of the top centers in this year's draft class and is now Florida's second player selected following Caleb Banks, who was selected by Minnesota with the 18th overall pick.

As Slaughter now takes the next step in his football career, Florida Gators on SI breaks down Slaughter's time at Florida and how the Gators will replace him.

Slaughter's Time at Florida

Slaughter went from an underrated recruit from the Dan Mullen era to one of the best players of the Billy Napier era. After redshirting in 2021 and playing primarily on special teams in 2022, Slaughter emerged as a consistent contributor at center in 2023 after Kingsley Eguakun dealt with injuries.

Starting in eight games, Slaughter received a 75.9 PFF grade, the 14th-highest among FBS centers, and turned that into an All-American campaign in 2024. Being Florida's first AP First-Team All-American, Slaughter ranked fifth among FBS centers with an 81.1 offensive PFF grade and seventh nationally with a 79 run-blocking grade from PFF.

Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Returning to Florida for the 2025 season, Slaughter earned more hardware by being a Rimington Award finalist and First-Team All-SEC, solidifying his standing as one of the all-time great centers in Florida history.

How Florida Replaces Jake Slaughter

Throughout spring camp, new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has worked a number of players out at center, but two have quickly emerged as potential starters. Redshirt sophomore Jason Zandamela-Popa, a reserve at the position, and Georgia Tech transfer Harrison Moore headline the contenders to replace Slaughter.

Zandamela-Popa, a former five-star recruit, has made significant leaps in his first offseason with Trautwein as his position coach. Trautwein explained during spring camp why Zandamela-Popa, despite only playing in one game, has a future at the position.

"I think he has and I feel like he has the ability to play in the NFL one day. He just has to keep grinding, keep working," Trautwein said. "But he has the tools, and I really like who he is, and I'm excited about being able to coach him, and happy he's here. Right now, he's doing everything he can to take that starting spot.”

Florida Gators offensive lineman Jason Zandamela is competing to be the team's starting center. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore, meanwhile, provides some experience and familiarity in the offense after two seasons at Georgia Tech under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Moore appeared in 21 games, including eight starts at center in 2025. He also split time cross-training at guard this spring, according to Trautwein, but has focused on center for the most part.

"He's doing good. He's competing," Trautwein said. "He knows the offense probably better than guys, but guys are really working to know it. He was with Coach Faulkner at Georgia Tech, but my technique is a little bit different in what I teach him. But he's doing well. He’s doing good. You know, he'll be on the field. I don't know who's the starting center, again, but he's competing for it.”

Providing depth at the position are guards Knijeah Harris and Rod Kearney, but Zandamela-Popa and Moore are the two main contenders. It remains to be seen who will start with Zandamela-Popa appearing to have the highest ceiling but Moore being more play-ready. Nonetheless, both will have big shoes to fill with Slaughter off to the NFL while leading an offensive line unit with more questions than answers.

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