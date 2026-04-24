How the Florida Gators Replace Caleb Banks After Being Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks on Thursday was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round with the No.18 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Banks, who spent two years at Louisville (2021-22) before spending three seasons with Florida, arrived as a high-upside transfer despite not having much playing experience. Nonetheless, he broke out and became one of the program's best defenders in recent memory when healthy. He is also Florida's first first-round pick in the NFL Draft since Ricky Pearsall in 2024.

As Banks continues to recover from a pre-NFL Combine foot injury, which is expected to keep him out until OTAs this summer, Florida Gators on SI breaks down Banks' time at Florida and how the Gators will replace him.

Banks' Time at Florida

After recording a career-high 19 tackles in his first season at Florida, Banks broke out in 2024 with a 21-tackle, 4.5-sack season in which a late surge thrust him up draft boards. While he ultimately returned to Florida for his senior season, injuries became the story.

A foot injury in the FSU game in 2024 forced him to miss the bowl game and spring camp, while another foot injury in fall camp forced him to miss the first two games of the season.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks had a breakout end to his 2024 campaign. | Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he returned for the LSU game in Week 3, he suffered another foot injury that required surgery, and he did not return until the final two games of the season. He finished the year with six tackles and one fumble recovery. The fact that Banks decided to return despite Florida being in the middle of a coaching search and ineligible for a bowl helped solidify Banks' standing as a top prospect in the NFL Draft.

"I'm still not currently thinking about that. I'm grounded where I'm at right now," Banks said of returning to play despite his pro aspirations ahead of the season finale against Florida State. "So, just being out there with my brothers, I think that's the most important thing. If I'm able to play, then I'm gonna go play. I'm not gonna just sit down and not go out there and fight with them, regardless of the situation of what's going on."

How Florida Replaces Caleb Banks

Banks left a big void at the three-technique tackle position on Florida's defensive line, but his injury-riddled 2025 campaign may have been a blessing in disguise as plenty of other Gators got opportunities to play in his place.

Brendan Bett appears to be best suited to completely take over the starting defensive tackle spot and headline the group. Coming off a 39-tackle, three-sack season last year, Bett has taken big strides both as a headlining contributor and as a leader on Florida's defense. Bett has also made it a personal mission to take over the Gators' defensive line room with a new staff coming in alongside returning position coach Gerald Chatman.

"I want to come in every day with a mindset, like, get better. I don't want to take no steps back," Bett said. "In my notes, I write down three things I feel like I need to improve on every day. So whether that be stretching in stretch line, or maybe my hands, my feet, I try to find three things I feel that I need to improve on, and I try to use that as fuel in practice. And, really just kind of set the standard by 'Hey, if you're coming to play d-ine for Florida, like this is what it looks like."

Florida Gators defensive lineman Brendan Bett appears to be the best option to replace Caleb Banks. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It also helps that Bett considers Banks his "big brother."

"I learned a lot from him, despite us not getting to play side by side that much with each other," Bett said in spring camp. "Last year, I still was able to learn so much from him. Coming in, he was really helping me with my pass rush and stuff like that. And even though we had two different play styles, in my opinion, he still taught me a lot of things. Like he helped me with my strike, helped me with my hands, helped me with my get off and stuff like that. And he, in my opinion, really help me elevate and take my game to the next level."

At 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds, Bett also provides nice size to replace Banks' 6-foot-6 and 330-pound frame.

Other options for Florida include rising sophomore Jeramiah McCloud, transfer Mason Clinton, who missed a portion of spring camp with an injury and transfer DK Kalu, who provides position flexibility to play both the nose tackle and three-technique tackle spot. Nonetheless, Bett provides the best option as Florida fully moves on from Banks.

"There's new challenges each year with each player. He's taking on more of a leadership role, but as a leader, his teammates have to have his back as well," Chatman said. "They have to help him carry the load. I think he's going through that phase right now where he's had to grow as an individual, and now, he's viewed as a leader -- and more of a leader by his process, the things that he does, the steps he's taken in the weight room, his extra work off the field. But when things get challenging, he needs his teammates to help carry the load for him.”

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