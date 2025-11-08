How Florida Stops Kentucky QB Cutter Boley
The version of Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley facing the Florida Gators will be different from the one seen in most of his film. Boley earned the job after Zach Calzada struggled to spark the Wildcats' offense. Now, UF must contend with an athlete focused on building his successes and aiming to crush the Gators' bowl hopes in a single game.
Confidence
With the awkwardness of a 1980s bowling shoe and the toughness of a dollar-store ribeye, Boley's Wildcats upset Auburn 10-3 last week. The win was impressive, partly due to its location. Teams rarely go into Jordan-Hare, allow only three points, and leave with a 10-3 victory.
The win was not dominant, but Boley did just enough to secure a victory for the Plains. Boley threw for 181 yards and had more interceptions than touchdowns. Yet, the redshirt freshman found a way. There are no extra points for style.
Skills
Boley, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound passer, brings an intriguing skill set. He has a live arm and can make every throw in the route tree. His throws have a mix of velocity and power, so receivers rarely outrun his deep passes.
He combines this with the nerve to throw deep at any moment. Boley shows no hesitation, throwing to receivers with just a half-step of separation. Though he has a long frame, he can also tuck the ball and run. While his running lacks grace, he still gains positive yards, giving defenses another concern.
Attack Plan
Auburn showed that Boley struggles under pressure. When defenders rush from all directions, Boley can panic and throw the ball directly to a defender. Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts rarely uses the blitz. In this game, however, the Gators' strong secondary allows for more risk. Sending two extra rushers might make Boley hesitate and either rush his throw or take a sack.
If he does, defenders should attempt to dispossess him of the ball.
Bottom Line
If Boley develops over the next few years, he could become one of the SEC's top quarterbacks. However, for now, Florida will face a confident but inexperienced version of him on Saturday.
The phrase 'aggressive patience' may seem contradictory, but if the Gators are patient, Boley may present them with opportunities through mistakes.
He has shown composure - witnessed, for instance, in his five-touchdown day against Tennessee - but that performance said more about the opponent's defense. Can the Gators keep Boley from finding confidence before the game gets close?