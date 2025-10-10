How Gators Can Stop Dominant Texas A&M Rush Attack
The Aggies' rushing attack should take center stage if any variable in the Florida Gators' matchup against Texas A&M stands out. Texas A&M brings a potent rushing attack to the game, but not for the reasons you may think.
The Aggies succeed on the ground for several reasons. As a result, the Gators need to ensure they stay disciplined in their pursuit. If they can stifle the run game, you could see a second consecutive upset for Billy Napier's team.
Congress Approach
Usually, the phrase "running back by committee" means two or three players handle the ball within the constructs of an offense. The Aggies handle things far differently.
Four running backs (Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniels, and Jamarion Morrow) carried the ball at least ten times. Not to mention, quarterback Marcel Reed ranks third on the team with 149 yards rushing. The group dynamic resembles how defensive lines shuffle players in and out to fatigue the offensive line, which must function as a cohesive unit.
Moss is the most potent threat in the stable with a team-high 343 yards and five scores.
Averaging over five yards a carry, his footwork in various situations helps him grab extra yards that some backs would not gain. For example, while moving through the trash in close quarters, his choppy strides break through lower-body tackle attempts without losing speed. He doesn't need to slow down while trying to shake tackles.
Also, if a tackler approaches with his pads behind him, Moss will bounce off them, with no wasted motion. Furthermore, his speed will test Florida at the second level. At this point, Myles Graham becomes the focal point of the Florida defense, and containing Reed becomes a priority.
Gap Integrity
While Moss gets downhill, he will break off jump cuts to gain even more spacing. Florida does not need to overpursue the ball. Leaving the backside open for a slide across the field will cost them. Granted, it's football's nature to make plays, but aggression plays into TAMU's hands.
"We stay disciplined in our gaps, that's kind of something that we didn't do our best versus Miami," Graham said. "So we need to do a better job of that with this. This a good rushing attack, and this O-line, these running backs are strong and big in their physical mass. So we're gonna have to wrap up, roll and get them to the ground.”
Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' crew looks sharp, competing that way for most of the season. Play the same way as they did against Texas.
Skip the Blowup Plays
Enthusiastic defenders want to send a message with a big hit. However, good backs will find a way to stay a half-step ahead. Then, with full commitment. Tensions and emotions will run high in a game in front of a boisterously hostile crowd.
Players will exchange words and start chirping. Some Gators defender could ultimately decide to go for the wipeout hit. If they miss, an Aggie will get loose. Playing smart should supersede playing bold.
"You gotta bottle them up, gotta play with edges, gotta gang tackle, gotta wrap up. Can't assume. Playing defense is about not assuming, and I think it's gonna be critical, you know, block destruction, point of attack fundamentals, all those things are going to be really important," Napier said.
Bottom Line
The Aggies' run game looks made for Florida's defense. To win this game, Florida's defense must make Texas A&M one-dimensional, a passing offense.