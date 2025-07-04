All Gators

Lagway Gets His Own Burger

Lagway's partnership with Gainesville-based DJ's Cast Iron Burgers is the latest in notable NIL moves by the Gators quarterback.

Cam Parker

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures towards a sign held by Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) after a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway has made quite the name for himself not even into his second year in college.

After leading the Gators to an 8-5 finish in 2024, six of those wins with him starting, Lagway enters 2025 as the full time starting quarterback with plenty of eyes on Florida. Off the field, the former five-star has garnered almost as much attention due to various NIL moves, which now includes his own burger.

Gainesville-based restaurant DJ's Cast Iron Burgers on Thursday revealed the Lagway Burger in collaboration with the Gators quarterback.

"Built on bold flavor and balance, this burger brings sweet, spicy, and savory together in a way that just works," the restaurant said in its announcement.

The restaurant is also looking for reviewers to shoot a review of the Lagway Burger with limited spots remaining.

Lagway's collaboration with DJ's Cast Iron Burgers is the latest NIL move for the former five-star quarterback.

In March, Lagway made a six-figure NIL donation to the various women's sports at Florida through his partnership with Florida Victorious, the university's official NIL partner. He was also featured in a Gatorade commercial last summer and is one of the current college football stars featured on the cover deluxe edition of EA Sports upcoming College Football 26 video game.

While the off-field accolades are notable, Lagway's most important task will be trying to lead the Gators to its first College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as the full time starter, looking to build off his 1,900-yard, 12-touchdown debut season.

Lagway and Florida open the 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 at home against Long Island, which will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

