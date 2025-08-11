Lagway 'On Schedule' for Full Return, QB Emerges in Backup Battle
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- DJ Lagway's health and status, despite returning to throwing in a practice setting, continues to be the talk of the Florida Gators' offseason.
Lagway, who has battled a shoulder issue, hamstring injury, hernia and, most-recently, a calf injury, is still limited during the team's practices in fall camp and did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage. However, head coach Billy Napier remains confident that Lagway is on schedule for the season opener against Long Island on Aug. 30.
"Yeah we don't play Saturday," Napier joked Monday when asked if Lagway would be ready if the Gators had a game this weekend. "I think he's doing great. I think he's on schedule. He's executing our plan. You know, I think he had a great day today. I think he had his best day today, he took more reps today than he's been taking. Obviously didn't participate in scrimmage, but he's, you know, he's hitting all his numbers from a pro prospective."
Last week, Lagway returned to throwing in a practice setting but has been limited to positional drills and seven-on-seven as he continues to nurse what Napier said is a "soft tissue" issue with his calf. In those settings, Lagway is shining as they continue to follow his return to play schedule, according to Napier.
"Ball is coming out of his hand with more velocity than any time in his career," Napier said. "You know, I think he's just, obviously, we're working on the soft tissue with the calf, and we're going to execute our plan there, so he'll be modified for a while here. But, yeah, I wish we played Saturday, but we don't.”
Despite Lagway's on-field success from a year ago combined with his natural ability, outside questions continue to rise regarding missed reps in an 11-on-11 setting. Napier did not give a specific timeline for Lagway's return to that part of practice but emphasized that he's maximizing every other part of practice with "70 competitive throws every day," albeit without a pass rush.
"I think, look, any football player would be better off taking the reps, right? So, but the key is to be creative in terms of how we format practice, format the walk-through," he said. "We've got to maximize all the mental reps, the process reps, the communication reps, right? it's not ideal. I mean, that's the way I’ve tried put it in the past, and I still kind of stand by that."
With Lagway limited, the Gators have relied on senior transfer Harrison Bailey and rising redshirt sophomore Aidan Warner to take the bulk of his missed reps as the two battle for the backup quarterback position. However, true freshman Tramell Jones Jr. has since entered the mix following a recent string of strong practices.
"Tramell Jones is buzz-worthy," Napier said. "... I think he did a nice job at the scrimmage, made some plays with his feet, he made some off-schedule plays. Still got to operate much quicker, got to process quicker, communicate better, under the gun and the play clock, you know, his the ability to manage the problems as they arise, all those things need to improve. But throws a really good ball, he's very accurate, he's got arm talent, and I think he's a smart kid.”
Napier noted that the three-man competition is still "day-to-day."