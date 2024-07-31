Mertz the Mentor will Benefit Freshman-Phenom Lagway
Brett Favre didn't treat Aaron Rodgers well. Meanwhile, no one cheered for Tom Brady more than Drew Bledsoe. The relationship between veteran starter and rookie quarterback does not appear easy. Too often feelings of bitterness and resentment fill the air and poison team chemistry.
For Florida Gators quarterbacks Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway, their lone season together will resemble more of Bledsoe/Brady than Favre/Rodgers. Several reasons will potentially make this mentoring partnership successful.
Mertz, the Prospect
Years before the Gator faithful heard of Graham Mertz, he won the Gatorade Kansas Football Player of the Year during his senior year in high school. When he chose Wisconsin, an entire state cheered. Badger fans reveled in the quarterback they valued as the savior that would boost the program. Remember, Wisconsin does not possess a great lineage of quarterback play.
Russell Wilson rolled through Madison for a year as a graduate transfer. Fans viewed Mertz as the one, the man, him, if you will. After redshirting, he took over for Alex Hornibrook. Wisconsin won two bowl games under Mertz. Yet, many of the fanbase grew frustrated with his inconsistent play. Blooming fully off the rose, Mertz never lived up to the enormous expectations.
Lagway, the Prospect
For as heralded as Mertz was, multiply that by twenty, and DJ Lagway appears. Winning Mr. Football in Texas ranks up there with votes for national recognition, which he earned as MaxPreps National Player of the Year. 3,240 high schools in a single state, and Lagway stood head and shoulders above everyone.
Unlike Mertz, Lagway continues a long, distinguished line of Florida quarterbacks. The pressure for Lagway grows because of the expectations. People irrationally expect a polished passer. They forget that for all of his gifts, Lagway needs serious polish.
The Mentoring
At Wisconsin, Mertz competed with Jack Coan for the starting job. Meanwhile, at Florida he will start in the first week. Also, Mertz will play one more season in The Swamp. Lagway, potentially could enjoy a three or four-year stint in Gainesville. Mertz cannot tell Lagway how to perform better athletically. While no slouch, the former Wisconsin quarterback does not possess the same abilities. However, what Mertz can do is teach Lagway the finer points of running a team.
From establishing a strong locker room voice to running a huddle, the job of a starting quarterback goes farther than snaps, throws and handoffs. Lagway should fully take over for Mertz in 2025. Before then, absorbing every detail from urgent to minutiae should funnel between his ears.