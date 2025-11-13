Why Vernell Brown III is Crucial for Florida's Bowl Chances
Florida Gators freshman receiver Vernell Brown III appears to be the last healthy contributor at wideout. While he works to help UF gain bowl eligibility, Brown III is also on a quieter mission.
Despite leading the team with 33 receptions and 473 yards, the freshman has not scored a touchdown. His scoreless streak highlights not only the offense's dysfunction but also Brown III's character.
Struggles
The Florida offense constantly bogs down for several reasons. First, the unit struggles to sustain drives, choosing deep shots early but failing to move the chains. Also, DJ Lagway did not progress as a passer this season; in fact, he regressed, which hurt the offense.
His throws look late, allowing the defense to make plays. Brown III consistently gains separation and gets open, but the ball rarely reaches him, through no fault of his own. He cannot throw the ball to himself.
Ball Location
Because of Lagway's issues, Brown III receives sporadic passes, many of which do not allow for yards after the catch. According to Pro Football Focus, the freshman caught five of his seven deep passes, but until injuries thinned the roster, those were not typical opportunities for him.
With the Gators' receiving corps depleted by injuries, sending Brown III deep does little for a quarterback struggling to step into throws. Brown III's quickness makes shorter routes, like outs and hitches, effective for moving the ball. As a result, when defenders creep up, it creates opportunities for double-move routes.
Easy Road
While Ole Miss plays excellent pass defense, Tennessee struggles, allowing 254.3 passing yards per game, the most in the SEC. That benefits the freshman. This needs to be his breakout moment, featuring nine or more targets.
However, much depends on Lagway. He has only shown flashes of consistency, surrounded by inconsistent play. Brown's touchdown will likely happen in one of two ways: outside the ten-yard line, as the Gators prefer to run the ball close to the goal line, or as a wrinkle, with Brown taking a handoff on a jet sweep. With only one carry this season, teams may not anticipate this play.
Overview
Brown III is a legacy player who does not act entitled. He does the dirty work, like blocking, without recognition. Despite not scoring a touchdown, he celebrates his teammates' success. Still, his time to shine should come soon.
With many teammates sidelined due to injury and another receiver, Tank Hawkins, opting out, Brown III's reliability could be crucial for the rest of Florida's season.