Mizell, Wilson III Looking for Consistency, Availability in 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When they arrived on campus, hype enveloped Florida Gators receivers Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III. Both four-star talents, the two wideouts held the hopes of many Florida fans as the next chapter in the university's illustrious history of wideout production.
Yet, to this point, that hasn't really happened for them. Why? To answer that, you need to look at a couple of issues and roadblocks that presented themselves along the way.
Timing
In 2023, the school redshirted Mizell after just two games. While that isn't his fault, his return last year did not flow as smoothly as many would anticipate. First, the logjam at wideout did him no favors.
Chimere Dike, Elijhah Badger, and Wilson III stood in his way. However, he did manage to start three games down the stretch after Wilson III suffered a season-ending hip injury. Entering 2025, freshman Dallas Wilson, Wilson III, and transfer J. Michael Sturdivant stand in his way of more snaps.
Still, Mizell's talent is too hard to ignore with his burst and the ability to leave cornerbacks in the dust.
Mizell, before spring ball last year, didn't possess a deep, extensive background in the game, by his own admission. He discussed this a year ago.
“When I got here for spring ball, the last time I really had played football was my junior year playoffs, so it had been a minute," he said. "There was a big just, I don’t know. There was a big change with athletes and everything like that, but it just took time, but I feel like I’m here now."
Imagine not playing a year of football and suddenly being thrust into a Power Four program. He did well as a rotational piece, recording 17 catches for 202 yards and two scores. Now with a year of experience under his belt, he'll be expected to make a big impact in 2025.
Injuries
During his Florida career, Wilson III endured his fair share of bumps and bruises. From a non-broken collarbone in 2023 to a knee issue at the beginning of 2024 and, eventually, a season-ending hip injury midway through last season, he's seen his share of the training table.
Coming off a redshirt season, all eyes will focus on him to see not only how his recovery and rehab went, but also what version people will see.
As a true freshman, he caught 61 passes and six touchdowns. The best ability is availability, and Wilson III needs to stay healthy if he hopes to make another solid impact on his team. After being non-contact in spring camp, Wilson III has been a full participant through the early portion of fall camp.
Into 2025
Make no mistake, Florida boasts a deep wide receiver room, which should not be a surprise. However, Wilson and Mizell can change the complexion of the team going into the season. They have all of the physical capability, from speed to agility, to confound defenses.
"It's a deep, competitive group. I'm excited about Aidan being back. I'm excited about (Wilson III) being healthy," head coach Billy Napier said last week. "... This is going to be -- that's what the next month is about is seeing who we can trust, who we can depend on, who can be consistent, who can play winning football."
Yet, things need to align for them to make a strong run this season. Either way, Florida will need them to step up. Can they get right and lead the Gators?