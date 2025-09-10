Napier Addresses Play-Calling on SEC Teleconference Ahead of LSU Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier on Monday confirmed he was the offensive play-caller and had no plans to give the task up, drawing national criticism as a result of the team's performance against USF on Saturday.
During Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, Napier broke down his play-calling strategy.
"I think a lot of it has to do with how the defenses play it and the decision-making of the quarterback," Napier said. "But in general, look, I'm excited about what's ahead of us. Obviously, all things can be done better there, but in general, typically the defense has a lot to do with where the ball goes on concepts. And, you know, we have had success doing all of that at times, and we haven't had success doing it at times."
Napier's play-calling abilities have been consistently called into question over his nearly four years leading the program, where he is now 20-20 as the head coach. Saturday's loss, Napier believes, was not purely on play-calling but also communication, execution and avoiding self-inflicted wounds.
"So we need to play with more consistency, precision and detail," Napier said. "We need to stack plays within possessions. We need more plays where we go 11 for 11. We need to communicate better, we need to play with more poise and composure and discipline. And then I think, you know, they'll be patting us on the back when we do it right. Much like when you do it wrong, you get criticized. So we signed up for it all. Hopefully we can get it turned around."
On Wednesday, Napier was also asked if he had to adjust his play-calling tendencies for quarterback DJ Lagway, who returned to being a full participant in practice right before the beginning of the season and who has struggled through two games in 2025.
"DJ continues to get exponentially better, by the day," Napier said. "The more work he gets, the better he's gonna get. So, you know, it's exponential improvement at this point because he's getting a ton of reps each day with his teammates. So I'm excited about that, I think that's one of the things that I look forward to is watching him continue to get better."
Now back on the outside hot seat just two games into 2025, Napier, who was in the same position heading into last year's matchup against the Tigers last November, remains steadfast. Despite Saturday's loss, he is confident in what he has built at Florida to this point.
"Everything that's been built here didn't all of a sudden just disappear, okay? We didn't perform to the best of our ability, the ball didn't bounce our way on a few things. But there's been a ton of investment put into the people on our team, within the organization, and those things still exist," Napier said. "If you've been doing this the right way, you've developed some intangibles to prepare for these type of moments. And sometimes the game gives you what you need. It gives you exactly what you need."
Napier has seen the team embrace the challenge of overcoming adversity in practice this week while emphasizing the need for the players to keep playing for each other.
"And I think teams -- there is a number of examples. This can galvanize your group," Napier said. "I think when adversity hits, you need to elevate and you definitely don't need to shrink back. So, we're gonna double down on who we are and go try to play a brand of football that we all can be proud of."
Other Highlights
Florida heads into an environment where it has had very little success in recent years. The Gators have not won a game in Death Valley since 2016 and have not won a night game in Death Valley since 2009. Napier, who is 0-1 in games at LSU as Florida's head coach, described why it's tough to play there.
"Well, typically in the past, they've had really good players, and they have a passionate fan base that cares about football. So, there's often a lot at stake," he said. "You know, these are SEC games, they're important, and I think that -- good teams, good players, and obviously a lot at stake. So in general, it's one of the better venues in college football. You know, having played there with a couple different teams, it never disappoints."
Saturday's matchup will see Florida face two former players in edge rusher Jack Pyburn and corner Ja'Keem Jackson, who both transferred to LSU after the 2024 season.
"Nothing personal," Napier said. "We don't talk about it a lot. We got a lot of respect for all these guys, and we've had a number of those scenarios in the past. So, our guys will be ready to play regardless of who's on the other side."
Pyburn, a member of Napier's first recruiting class in 2022, transferred to LSU after three seasons at Florida, where he recorded 80 tackles. 60 of those, with one sack and an interception, happened in 2024. He has six total tackles with half a sack in 2025.
Meanwhile, Jackson missed most of 2024 due to injury before his transfer to LSU, where he reunited with former UF secondary coach Corey Raymond. Jackson has only appeared in one game this season, recording one tackle.