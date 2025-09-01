Photos From Gators' Win Over Long Island

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The 15th-ranked Florida Gators opened the 2025 season with a dominating 55-0 win over Long Island, marking both the most points scored and the first shutout of the Billy Napier era.
Defensively, Bryce Thornton recovered two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown on the game's third play, while the unit only allowed 86 total yards of offense and two first downs. Long Island had more penalty yards than offensive yards with 100 yards on 12 penalties.
Jake Slaughter returned to Florida for his senior season after being named AP First-Team All-American in 2024. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Receiver Dallas Wilson (6) and corner Ben Hanks III (12) both missed Saturday's game. Wilson has been dealing with a lower body injury dating back to fall camp. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Defensive back Micheal Caraway Jr. was one of five new transfers to debut for the Florida Gators on Saturday, including receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, punter Tommy Doman, edge rusher Kofi Asare and defensive lineman Brendan Bett. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Sophomore Jadan Baugh rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, including this 17-yard run on his second carry. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
DJ Lagway threw for 120 yards and three touchdowns in only one half of play. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Florida Gators freshman receiver Vernell Brown III also doubled as the team's punt returner. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Receiver Eugene Wilson III made his return to the field after missing most of 2024 due to injury. He caught his first touchdown in nearly 365 days in his return. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Head coach Billy Napier roams the sidelines during the team's win over Long Island. The victory moved him to 20-19 as the Gators' head coach. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Freshman edge rusher Jayden Woods made his long-awaited debut after being one of the offseason best performers. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Bryce Thornton recovered two fumbles, including one on the game's third play that he returned for a touchdown, in Saturday's season opener. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Sophomore Myles Graham made the first start of his career, logging five tackles. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
A late transfer addition, defensive tackle Brendan Bett had three tackles, including one for loss, in his Gators debut. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Jadan Baugh's 104 yards marked his second 100-yard rushing performance in his career. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
All three of DJ Lagway's three touchdown passes, which tied his career high, came in the second quarter. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Tackle Bryce Lovett is the lone "newcomer" on the Gators' starting offensive line after spending last season as a backup. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Florida Gators freshman receiver Vernell Brown III had 79 receiving yards in his collegiate debut. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Freshman Tramell Jones Jr. replaced DJ Lagway in the third quarter and finished his debut with 130 passing yards and two touchdowns. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Tramell Jones Jr. beat out 2024 backup Aidan Warner and senior transfer Harrison Bailey to be DJ Lagway's backup. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Freshman Duke Clark rushed for 19 yards in his collegiate debut. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. is the first true freshman to throw for two touchdowns in his first appearance with the Gators since Treon Harris in 2014. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Linebacker Myles Johnson led all Florida true freshmen with four tackles against Long Island. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Walk-on receiver Taylor Spierto caught his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter of Florida's win over Long Island. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Florida moved to 1-0 for the first time since 2022 after its 55-0 win over Long Island. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
Kyle Lander is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI. He is also a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. On top of his writing, Kyle is a photographer for the site as well. Outside of his work with Florida Gators on SI, he likes to hike, travel, watch movies and hang out with family and friends.