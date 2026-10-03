Pregame Availability Report Reveals Statuses of Gators WRs Vernell Brown III, Bailey Stockton vs. Missouri

No. 8 Florida has released its final update on receivers Vernell Brown III and Bailey Stockton ahead of Saturday's matchup at No. 25 Missouri.

Brown III (knee) has been ruled out for the game, while Stockton (back) is not listed, making him available for the game, according to the team's official pregame availability report.

Brown III and Stockton each suffered their injuries in the second quarter of last week's 52-28 win over then-No. 4 Ole Miss. Brown III suffered a knee sprain on a run, while Stockton suffered a back injury during a vicious hit, which resulted on a targeting call on the Rebels. Brown III remained out of the game, while Stockton returned in a limited capacity in the second half.

Head coach Jon Sumrall said on Monday that none of Florida's injuries are long-term.

"All of them, honestly, could be available this weekend. That'll just be through the week evaluations," he said. "But I've had guys -- on all the guys who have injuries -- I've had guys have the same injuries and find ways to get there in a week, but you never know how a guy's body is going to respond and how they feel confidence-wise and certain things. So, but nothing major, which is good."

With Brown III, who leads Florida in receptions (17) and receiving yards (271) and is the team's primary punt returner, out, the Gators will have a heavy emphasis on Dallas Wilson and Eric Singleton Jr., who is back from injury. Singleton Jr. played in a limited role in the second half last week after dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the previous two games.

He caught one pass for 38 yards last week while drawing a pass interference on another play.

"One thing about him, he's always loved playing the game, and he brings an element you can just see," offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said on Tuesday. "I don't know, think he played 8-9 snaps. He went deep three or four; he got a pass interference, he got the 38-yard gain. So, yeah, he brings a totally different element when it comes to being able to take the top off of defense than really anybody I've ever been around."

Stockton, meanwhile, will likely take over punt return duties, while other receivers who will be in the rotation are TJ Abrams, Kahleil Jackson and Micah Mays Jr.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.

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