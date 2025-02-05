Report: Florida Interviews Washington Assistant for Analyst Position
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are continuing its search to boost its defensive staff.
After initially interviewing Tim Skipper for an off-field analyst role, the Gators on Wednesday reportedly interviewed Washington linebackers coach Robert Bala for an off-field analyst role.
Stadium and Gale's Corry Knowles first reported the interview. Knowles reported that a decision between Skipper, who previously coached at Florida from 2015-2018, and Bala is expected to come in 48 hours.
Bala spent the 2024 campaign under Jedd Fisch at Washington as the linebackers coach after a year at Alabama in the same position. His stop with the Crimson Tide in 2023 was his first Power-Four on-field coaching job after spending a year at Liberty as an analyst and four years at Southern Utah as a co-defensive coordinator.
The off-field analyst role Skipper and Bala interviewed for is believed to be within the Gators linebackers room to assist co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who also calls plays for that side of the football.
The analyst will be expected to alleviate Roberts' position-specific duties while also aiding in the development of a young but talented room headlined by rising juniors Grayson Howard and Jaden Robinson alongside sophomores Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles. Florida also signed two freshmen to its high school class in Ty Jackson and Myles Johnson.
As for the staff as a whole, Florida has all but finalized its on-field staff for 2025 with the hiring of Vinnie Sunseri as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He fills the void left by Austin Armstrong.
Meanwhile, the Gators aren't expected to make any more staff changes despite having multiple coaches with expiring contracts. Head coach Billy Napier previously extended running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and receivers coach Billy Gonzales, while Gators Online reported that Florida is expected to promote tight ends coach Russ Callaway to offensive coordinator.
The two others whose contracts expired at the end of January were offensive line coach Rob Sale and edge rushers coach Mike Peterson. Both are expected to return for 2025.