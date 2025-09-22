Report: Gators DB to Undergo Knee Surgery
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are expected to be without another major defensive contributor for a significant amount of time.
Junior corner Dijon Johnson, one of three corners the team views as a starter, will undergo knee surgery on Monday for what is believed to be a miniscus injury in his right knee, according to Swamp 247's Graham Hall. The injury is significant enough that Johnson, who left Saturday's loss in the second half, could miss the rest of the season.
Johnson was injured while tackling Miami receiver Malachi Toney on a 3rd-and-4 play in which the Hurricanes failed to convert with 11:23 left in the third quarter. He later returned to the sidelines in crutches.
He finished Saturday's game with four tackles and a pass break up.
In Johnson's place, Florida will turn to Cormani McClain to take the bulk of snaps alongside senior Devin Moore. McClain recorded a crucial interception in the third quarter during Saturday's game.
"Incredibly excited for my brother Cormani," Moore said. "I've seen the hard work he put in, the extra field time with coach, just the extra little details he really dialed in on, it's showing."
Should Johnson miss the rest of the season, he is eligible for a redshirt, thus saving a year of eligibility.
Johnson was one of three major contributors on defense who left Saturday's loss with injuries. Aaron Gates suffered an apparant shoulder injury before Johnson's knee injury, while defensive linemen Brenden Bett suffered an apparant lower body injury.
The Gators also saw wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant exit the game after taking a big hit. The training staff took his helmet from him, indicating he was in the concussion protocol.
Head coach Billy Napier did not have specific updates on the four after the loss.
"We got a couple guys banged up. We have more on the details of those injuries in the future, the severity of some of them, and I think we might come out of there OK," he said.
Florida is also expected to be without edge rusher LJ McCray and defensive tackle Caleb Banks for the foreseeable future after the two each underwent foot surgery, and the Gators have been without defensive tackle Michai Boireau, who started in Banks' place for the first two games of the season, for the last two games.
Edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. did not play in Saturday's loss, as well.
Florida will not have an official injury report until Wednesday, Oct. 1 ahead of its home matchup against Texas.