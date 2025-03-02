Report: Gerald Chatman to Stay at Florida Despite Pursuit from LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After improving the unit substantially in his first season with the Florida Gators, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman has reportedly opted to stay with the program over an apparent strong consideration for the same job at LSU.
Chatman was a top target for the Tigers’ open defensive line coach position and was seriously considering the move, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Chatman had prior stints with LSU as the Tigers' interim defensive line coach in the spring of 2023 and as an analyst in 2021.
In just one year at Florida, Chatman helped the defensive line unit improve in almost every statistical category. On top of recording 17 more sacks and 28 more tackles-for-loss than the year before, the Gators defense finished ranked ninth in the nation in red zone defense, 11th in sacks per game and finished with 36 more pressures on the season.
Along with improved statistics, Chatman can be credited with helping the breakouts of Caleb Banks and Cam’Ron Jackson. Both veteran lineman had their highest career PFF grades under Chatman, as well as career highs in sacks. Banks specifically saw the biggest boost, recording career highs in almost every category and gaining significant NFL draft interest.
Though just recently having his contract extended at Florida, Chatman has a history at LSU as their interim defensive line coach in 2023. As well, he has a history with the state, coming over to UF from another Louisiana school, Tulane. Despite the connections, it looks as if he will continue to call Gainesville home for the next season.
In an offseason where Florida has already seen one position coach go to a rival program with Will Harris' move to Miami, the news looks to be a strong positive in keeping the momentum the team built in their last four games.
Heading into Billy Napier’s fourth season leading the program, Florida’s offseason has been filled with battles to retain both its talent on and off the field, many that will likely continue into spring camp. While more battles seem to come, it looks as if their defensive line will continue to be in good hands in 2025.
The Gators open spring camp on Thursday, March 6.
Gators 2025 Coaching Staff
- Head coach: Billy Napier
- Co-offensive coordinator/Tight ends: Russ Callaway
- Co-offensive coordinator/Offensive line: Rob Sale
- Wide receivers: Billy Gonzales
- Associate head coach - Offense/Running Backs: Jabbar Juluke
- Assistant offensive line: Jonathan Decoster
- Executive head coach/Defensive coordinator: Ron Roberts
- Co-defensive coordinator/Inside linebackers: Robert Bala
- Co-defensive coordinator/Safeties: Vinnie Sunseri
- Defensive line: Gerald Chatman
- Edge/Alumni Liaison: Mike Peterson
- Corners: Deron Wilson