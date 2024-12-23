Rival Coach Takes Shots at Gators QB DJ Lagway
Despite breaking the Gasparilla Bowl record for most yards in a game, the trolls have been out after Florida Gators' quarterback DJ Lagway’s performance in the 33-8 win over Tulane in the freshman's first career bowl appearance.
In a game where Lagway threw for 305 yards and a touchdown, the freshman all-American had his ups and downs. He turned the ball over twice - clearly not being as precise as usual. Even after winning the MVP for the game, rival fans had a lot to say about the Gator quarterback.
But it wasn’t just the fans, as Miami Hurricanes Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Shannon Dawson looked to get in on the action as well. Dawson, a Broyles Award nominee this year, tweeted a GIF during Florida’s victory seemingly alluding to Lagway’s accuracy, using a clip from the classic film ‘Major League.’
With Dawson commenting on a true freshman’s performance, it is fun to look back at the freshman he has coached. Just last year, freshman Emory Williams played two games with over 20 passing attempts under Dawson, completing around 54% of his passes and racking up 326 yards and 3 touchdowns with 1 interception. In those games, he had a RTG of 115.1 and 127.4. To compare, Lagway completed around 63% of his passes Friday, throwing for just 21 fewer yards while having a 134.1 RTG. Though a 5-star and 3-star may have different expectations, it is interesting to see the different ideas of good performances from different fanbases.
The violent reactions to a record-breaking performance from the freshman Lagway is a great example of the expectations and reputation the 19-year-old has built. As he heads into the offseason, he surely has plenty of bulletin board material to push him for next season, especially before their Sept. 20 matchup against Dawson and the Canes in Miami.
Despite being a popular topic, Lagway has been seemingly locked in on improving the Florida roster, spending the weekend with former Texas Longhorn five-star Johntay Cook. He was also seen talking to newly available five-star Dallas Wilson after the game. With the Gators looking to close on the two important pieces, Lagway continues to be a top recruiter.
While Lagway’s last performance of his freshman year may not have been his best, the future looks bright for his career in Orange and Blue, despite what some down in Coral Gables may say. For now, it seems as if Lagway is just focused on the process.