Texas Down a RB, Star DB a Game-Time Decision vs. Florida Gators
The Florida Gators return home to face No. 9 Texas on Saturday.
Before kickoff, both teams released their official pregame availability reports, unofficially called injury reports, with the Longhorns' report revealing that a defensive contributor may not play.
Defensive back Malik Muhammed is listed as a game-time decision on Texas' report.
Both team's full reports can be found below. Kickoff between Florida and Texas is at 3:30 p.m.
Pregame Injury Reports
Florida Gators
- RB Ja'Kobi Jackson - Out
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body) - Out
- WR Muizz Tounkara - Out
- EDGE LJ McCray (foot) - Out
- DL Caleb Banks (lower body) - Out
- DL Joseph Mbatchou
- DB Aaron Gates (shoulder) - Out
- DB Dijon Johnson (knee) - Out
Texas Longhorns
- RB CJ Baxter - Out
- DB Malik Muhammad - Game-time decision
Star RB Out, DB Game-Time Decision for Texas
Texas only had two players on its report in running back CJ Baxter being out due to a hamstring injury and Muhammad being a game-time decision with an undisclosed issue. He was previously probable on Thursday and questionable on Friday.
Lone Change to Gators' Report
Florida only had one change to its report, listing freshman receiver Muizz Tounkara as out after he was questionable on Friday.
All other players on the report were previously listed as out on Wednesday's and Thursday's reports. Defensive backs Aaron Gates (shoulder) and Dijon Johnson (knee) as well as Caleb Banks (foot) and edge rusher LJ McCray (foot) are all recovering from surgery.
The only other surprise on this week's report was the addition of freshman defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou on Thursday.