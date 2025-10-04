Texas Longhorns Star OUT for SEC Opener vs. Florida
The Texas Longhorns travel up to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida to open up their second season of play in the Southeastern Conference when they take on the Florida Gators in "The Swamp."
The two teams will be led on the field by quarterbacks Arch Manning and DJ Lagway, two early Heisman favorites that have seen quite a bit of drop off to start the season, luckily there is still plenty more football to be played.
However, both teams would be hit with some more bad news just 24 hours before their meeting, with injuries taking their toll on both sides, especially the Gators.
Baxter Out, Muhammad Still Questionable for Longhorns
In the Friday night injury report from the SEC, running back CJ Baxter was officially ruled as "out" for the Burnt Orange, stemming from his lower body injury he suffered against the UTEP Miners on the first play of the game.
Elsewhere in the report, defensive back Malik Muhammad is listed as a game-time decision for Steve Sarkisian in Gainesville on Saturday.
The "probable" section should hold high hopes for the Longhorns, with wide receiver Emmett Mosley V all but confirmed to make his team debut with the Horns after transferring to the team from Stanford this past offseason.
Running back Quintrevion Wisner, who hasn't been on the field for the team since the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, is also listed as probable and should see his share of carries against the Gators.
Defensive backs Kobe Black and Xavier Filsaime are also expected to play.
As for the Florida Gators, they have a grocery store list of players not expected to play, with running back Treyaun Webb, edge rusher LJ McCray, running back Ja'Kobi Jackson, defensive back Aaron Gates, defensive back Dijon Johnson, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, and defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou all listed under "out" for the contest, with wide receiver Muizz Tounkara questionable to see the field.
Expect a big defensive battle between the two teams, as the Longhorns' defense hasn't allowed a single point in odd quarters, and the Gators' defense has only allowed five scores all year, so unless the Horns have hatched some foolproof red zone plays, don't expect too many points in this one.
The two teams are scheduled to kick off from Gainesville at 2:30 PM and can be watched on ESPN.