Three Gators Defensive Players To Keep an Eye on in the Tennessee Game
The Florida Gators are set to take on No. 8 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday. A major question mark coming into the game is the defense and if they can handle the heavy firepower on Tennessee’s offense.
Among their SEC counterparts, the Gators have statistically one of the worst defenses. They have given up on average 395 total yards per game. The only team that’s allowed more is Mississippi State.
However, there are still some guys on defense that stand out enough to keep an eye on. Let’s check out the top three players on the Gators' defense that you need to watch closely in the game against Tennessee.
George Gumbs Jr., Edge
Gumbs Jr. came over to Florida with a fascinating play history. He was recruited as a wide receiver out of high school and started out at Northern Illinois as a tight end and special teams member.
Last season, he transitioned to defensive end and ended up playing in all 12 games, starting the last seven. His quick rise caught Florida’s attention and now he’s a key member of their defense.
He’s tied for first on the team in sacks (2.5) and has the most sacks yards (19).
Grayson Howard, Linebacker
The sophomore linebacker transferred over from South Carolina and has already upped his game. In 11 games with the Gamecocks his freshman year, Howard had 19 total tackles and a forced fumble.
In just five games with the Gators, he has 24 total tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack.
Now, to be fair, Howard didn’t make his first career start until he got to Florida. But it shows that something was brewing with this guy. It turned out to be to Florida’s benefit. He’s taken the opportunity at hand and run with it.
Jason Marshall Jr., Cornerback
One of the last Mullen-era recruits on the Gators staff. He was the highest-ranked recruit of the Gators' 2021 class. Instead of heading to the draft, he chose to run it back one last time. It looks like it was the right call. He has a shot to put up his best season yet before departing from Gainesville.
The senior cornerback leads the team in passes defended (4) and is one of five players to force a fumble this season. He has 16 total tackles, including 10 solo tackles. Currently, he is on pace to surpass his career-high 29 total tackles. He’s currently on pace for 38.