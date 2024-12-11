Tulane Down QBs for Gasparilla Bowl vs. Florida
Note: This story was originally published before Ty Thompson announced his plans to enter the transfer portal with the intention to start the bowl game.
When the Florida Gators face Tulane in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl, it will be facing a short-handed Green Wave offense.
As the transfer portal opened on Monday, two of Tulane's three quarterbacks, including starter Darian Mensah, have entered their names with Mensah, who ESPN considers its top portal recruit, already committing to Duke.
In 2024, Mensah threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading the Green Wave to an AAC championship game appearance. Tulane also lost veteran backup Kai Horton to the portal.
On Monday, Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall discussed the transfer portal's effects on his team.
"The majority are excited about going and playing... I can't speak for each guy," he said. "You know, this is the world we live in now of transfer portal, opting out, all that. It's new. You can be crochety and old and complain about why the times have changed, or you can get with the times. I try to see guys with their terms and where they are. If a guy is chasing greener pastures, they don't want to be here, I'm not going to make them be here."
As a result, the Green Wave will likely turn to former five-star recruit and Oregon transfer Ty Thompson as its expected starter against the Gators, who has also entered the transfer portal but will remain the starter for the bowl game. It will be his first career start.
A dual-threat athlete, Thompson has been a primary situational rusher for Tulane with 243 yards, which is third on the team, and six touchdowns, which is tied for second on the team. Thompson has only thrown 11 passes this season with six completions for 74 yards and two scores.
Meanwhile, the Gators will have a near-full force on its defense with seniors Trikweze Bridges and Cam Jackson choosing to not opt-out of the bowl game as their college careers end, and draft-eligible defensive lineman Caleb Banks announcing he would return to Florida for his senior season next year.
Of Florida's 16 portal entries so far, only edge rushers Jack Pyburn and Justus Boone were consistent pieces in the rotations. The Gators also lost corner Ja'Keem Jackson, who was injured for most of the season, and defensive lineman Kelby Collins, who had fallen on the depth chart after a position change.
As it stands, the Gators, winners of three-straight including two over ranked opponents, are 12.5-point favorites over the Green Wave, who have lost back-to-back games by at least 10 points. Kickoff for the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl is on Friday, Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.