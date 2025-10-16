Two DBs Questionable for Gators' Game Against Mississippi State
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Wednesday released its first official injury report of the week ahead of Saturday's against Mississippi State.
The injury report, officially called an "availability report," first went into effect by the SEC last season and is required each week an SEC team plays a conference opponent on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday before kickoff.
All availability reports conference-wide can be found here.
The weekday reports must be released by 8 p.m. ET, while the game day reports must be released no later than 90 minutes before kickoff. For Florida, this would mean no later than 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Kickoff between Florida and Mississippi State is at 4:15 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.
Florida Gators
- RB Duke Clark (upper body) - Out
- RB Ja'Kobi Jackson (upper body) - Questionable
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body) - Out
- TE Tony Livingston - Questionable
- OL Devon Manuel - Questionable
- EDGE LJ McCray (foot) - Out
- DL Caleb Banks (lower body) - Out
- DL Brien Taylor Jr. - Questionable
- DB Aaron Gates (shoulder) - Out
- DB Jordan Castell - Questionable
- DB Cormani McClain - Questionable
- DB Dijon Johnson (knee) - Out
Mississippi State Bulldogs
- RB Fluff Bothwell - Out
- OL Albert Reese IV - Questionable
- OL Brennan Smith - Out
- OL Blake Steen - Out
- DL Will Whitson - Out
- DB Isaac Smith - Questionable
Gators Banged Up in Secondary
Florida's report revealed a pair of starting defensive backs could miss Saturday's game.
Junior safety Jordan Castell and redshirt sophomore corner Cormani McClain were both listed as questionable, giving them each a 50 percent chance to play on Saturday.
McClain has taken over the full starting position opposite of Devin Moore after a season-ending knee injury to Dijon Johnson. It is unclear what ailment McClain, who has 12 tackles and an interception this season, is dealing with.
Should he be unable to go, Florida will turn to freshman J'Vari Flowers.
Castell, meanwhile, had an up-and-down game against Texas A&M but had an interception in the end zone. Should he be unable to go, Florida would likely turn to transfer Micheal Caraway Jr. opposite of Bryce Thornton.
RB Still Uncertain
After missing the last two games due to an upper body injury, running back Ja'Kobi Jackson remains questionable for Saturday's game.
With Duke Clark also out, Florida will turn to KD Daniels as the secondary back behind Jadan Baugh.