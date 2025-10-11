Gators Announce Injury Designation for RB Ja'Kobi Jackson Ahead of Texas A&M Game
COLLEGE STATION, Tx.-- The Florida Gators have decided on senior running back Ja'Kobi Jackson's availability ahead of Saturday's game against No. 5 Texas A&M.
Jackson, who missed last week's game against Texas due to injury, is a game-time decision against the Aggies. He had been questionable leading up to the game. Jackson is the second-leading rusher for Florida this season with 98 yards.
Florida's running back depth took another hit in last week's win over the Longhorns with freshman Duke Clark exiting the game in the third quarter with an upper body injury. He was seen after the game with his right arm in a sling.
Clark finished last week's game with 39 yards on 10 attempts.
The Gators have also been without Treyaun Webb for every game this season after offseason hamstring surgery.
"History's the best indicator of the future, right? So the running back position in the SEC, you can just bank on needing your third of fourth, hopefully you don't get to your fifth. But it's next man up," head coach Billy Napier said on Monday. "Jabbar (Juluke) does a great job having them ready. You'll get an injury report on Wednesday but in general there, it's kinda, who's out, who's back, we'll see. But it's TBD right now. But whoever is running it for us typically does pretty good, I would say."
Should Jackson be unable to go, Florida will give sophomore Jadan Baugh another heavy workload on Saturday. Baugh rushed for a career-high 107 yards on 27 carries last week with Jackson and eventually Clark out due to their ailments.
With Clark out, Florida will rely on redshirt freshman KD Daniels as the emergency third-string backup on Saturday. He will be Baugh's immediate backup if Jackson is unable to play.
"KD is a really good football player. He's got great instincts. He plays fast," Napier said Wednesday. "He's productive when given opportunities, he;'s maximized those. So obviously with injuries, come opportunity, and certainly he'll be right in the mix here.”
Florida will be without eight other players against Texas A&M in addition to Webb and Clark, with edge rusher LJ McCray (foot), defensive lineman Caleb Banks (foot) and defensive back Aaron Gates (shoulder) all out with long-term injuries and defensive back Dijon Johnson (knee) confirmed to be out for the season.
The Gators' offensive depth also took a hit this week with tackle Devon Manuel, guard Roderick Kearney, tight end Tony Livingston and receiver Muizz Tounkara all ruled out.
Kickoff between the Gators and fifth-ranked Aggies is at 7 p.m. ET with television coverage on ESPN.