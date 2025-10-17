Two Defenders Available for Gators' Homecoming Against Mississippi State
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Two defensive contributors are available to play in the Florida Gators' game against Mississippi State after being questionable on Wednesday's injury report.
Safety Jordan Castell and defensive lineman Brien Taylor Jr. were not included on Thursday's report, making the two completely available for Saturday's homecoming game.
Both team's full reports can be found below.
Florida Gators
- RB Duke Clark (upper body) - Out
- RB Ja'Kobi Jackson (upper body) - Questionable
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body) - Out
- TE Tony Livingston - Questionable
- OL Devon Manuel - Questionable
- EDGE LJ McCray (foot) - Out
- DL Caleb Banks (lower body) - Out
- DB Aaron Gates (shoulder) - Out
- DB Cormani McClain - Questionable
- DB Dijon Johnson (knee) - Out
Mississippi State Bulldogs
- RB Fluff Bothwell - Out
- OL Albert Reese IV - Probable
- OL Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins - Doubtful
- OL Brennan Smith - Out
- OL Blake Steen - Out
- DL Will Whitson - Out
- DB Isaac Smith - Probable
Castell and Taylor Healthy, McClain and Ja'Kobi Jackson Questionable
While Castell, who recorded his second interception in as many weeks against Texas A&M, and Taylor Jr., a depth piece at the three-tech tackle position, will be available, Florida will have to wait to decide on starting corner Cormani McClain, who remains questionable.
McClain is already stepping in for an injured player, taking over for Dijon Johnson as the full-time starter opposite of Devin Moore. Johnson suffered a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Miami.
Should McClain be unable to play, Florida will turn to true freshman J'Vari Flowers.
Offensively, the Gators could be without secondary back Ja'Kobi Jackson for the third-straight game. Jackson, who suffered an apparant upper-body injury in the loss to Miami, did not play in the win over Texas and the loss to Texas A&M. He was a game-time decision against the Aggies.
"It's been tough on him," head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday. "Obviously, Ja’Kobi is kind of our spark plug to some degree, his energy, his production. I've been impressed with the way he’s stayed engaged with the team. I think that that's impressed me about (him)."
Florida's running back depth has taken multiple hits this season with Treyaun Webb not appearing in a game due to offseason thigh surgery and Jackson's injury. Additionally, freshman Duke Clark, Jackson's replacement, suffered an upper-body injury in the win over the Longhorns.
Should Jackson be unable to go, Florida will rely on starter Jadan Baugh to play most of the snaps with redshirt freshman KD Daniels and true freshman Byron Louis providing immediate depth.
"Injuries are tough, especially at that position," Napier said. "We're hopeful, as (Jackson) continues to get better each day, that there'll be an opportunity for him to come back and play and finish strong.”