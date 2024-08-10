Unheralded Florida Gators Player could Carve NFL Role
To critics that don't know better, Ja'Markis Weston's time in the Florida Gators spotlight dissipated. Yet, no one told him. As a result, the sixth-year player will attempt a new position with the hope of an NFL future.
People display the annoying tendency of strictly focusing on the stars, not realizing that the roster consists of those far from the spotlight, but still contributed in more ways than possible. Weston embodies the drive of a player, looking to finally find a role that could garner attention on the next level. It's not often you see a player's bio page listing him as a wide receiver, safety and defensive end.
37 and Counting
Provided that Winston enjoys a healthy season, he will rank among the top-five of most games played in program history. Scoff if you will, but Weston's ability to keep a scholarship and play FBS football needs serious kudos. Moreover, he graduated with his bachelor's degree in Education Sciences back in December 2023.
On that fact alone, someone who never starred in The Swamp, persevered and obtained a degree that will help him outside the game. That degree signifies that a player earned his way through, using football as a vehicle to improve his life. Clewiston, Fla. boasts three NFL players. Weston aims to join that exclusive company.
Home Edge Home
After laboring at wide receiver and safety, Weston settles into what looks like his natural position, edge rusher. Indeed, the former wideout will attempt to scream off the end, trying to make plays. Head coach Billy Napier expressed respect for Weston's path, at media availability this week.
“Yeah, Ja’Markis is 240 pounds," said Napier. "You know, Ja’Markis was considering maybe pursuing the NFL last year. We had quite a few conservations. I can still remember where I was when he called me and told me. He said, hey, coach I’m coming back. Because I thought it was a big deal for our team. This guy is one of the best special teams players in the country. The guy runs 22-and-a half miles an hour at 240 pounds. And he’s a good teammate. He has some leadership traits. I think the players respect him. "
Imagine that a 240-pound player running 22.5 miles per hour. The NFL clocked Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf at 22.23 mph when he walked down Budda Baker during this viral play.
The Plan
There is a good chance that Ja'Markis Weston will not hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, that doesn't slam the door on his future prospects. With a strong season in Gainesville, adding in a strong combine/pro day, Weston will garner NFL attention as a special teams ace. Despite never gaining nationwide acclaim, Weston achieved goals that could set him up for future success.