What Gators' HC Billy Napier Said on SEC Coaches' Teleconference
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ahead of the Florida Gators' home matchup against UCF, head coach Billy Napier on Wednesday morning fielded questions on the weekly SEC coaches' teleconference.
Here's what he had to say.
Quarterbacks
Out of the gate, Napier was asked about the logistics of Name, Image and Likeness when it comes to recruiting quarterbacks, both as high schoolers and those who are considering declaring early for the NFL Draft. With a chuckle, he explained it's "much more complex" than in the past.
"We all know the value of the quarterback, and I think know, certainly in our league, and I would say at most levels of football, the importance of having a guy who can produce there," he said. "Not only from an on the field production standpoint, but just the intangibles, the leadership. Kind of the guy who sets the tone for the entire organization and building."
Napier further explained the challenge of recruiting quarterbacks is finding a true evaluation of a player, especially an older player with experience versus an inexperienced freshman or high school recruit that has a high ceiling.
Specific to Florida, Napier reiterated his plan to play both veteran Graham Mertz and freshman DJ Lagway in every game going forward and explained that the rotation would depend on what they think is right for the two each week.
Facing UCF, Gus Malzahn
After discussing on Monday the challenges of facing UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back RJ Harvey, Napier went into further detail about the challenges of a Gus Malzahn-coached offense.
"It's a run play-action system. He does a ton of complimentary runs, both inside and perimeter runs, and the quarterback's involved in about every play," he said. "So there's some option elements, and there's some wildcat elements to it. It really causes you, you got to be gap sound, and there's got to be good eye discipline, because there's a complimentary three-level pass or movement pass that goes with each run."
He added that although UCF struggled to score last week, the Knights still managed to put up nearly 500 yards of offense, but that red zone issues cost them.
Specifically about Malzahn, Napier is very familiar as Malzahn was the head coach at Auburn while he was the receivers coach at Alabama. The two were Sun Belt Conference head coaches at one point in their careers with Malzahn at Arkansas State (2012) and Napier at Louisiana (2018-2021).
"Ton of respect for Gus, going all the way back to the very beginning when he was a high school coach," Napier said. "Very accomplished at every stop along the way, and he's done a good job so far this year."
Florida's Offensive Line
Through the team's first four games, Napier has rotated multiple offensive linemen while trying to figure out a true depth rotation.
When asked if he felt more settled there, Napier explained that while he does, he still wants to develop younger players as much as possible while giving some of them game reps.
Florida's starting offensive line currently consists of, from left to right, Austin Barber, Knijeah Harris, Jake Slaughter, Damieon George Jr., and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson. It's unlikely that will change anytime soon.
Of note, Napier specifically mentioned guard Bryce Lovett and tackle Caden Jones as two that have a strong chance to grow and develop quickly who could sneak into the rotation as backups.
"We're going to continue to do that and find, you know, pick our spots, play some of those guys, but ultimately, we've got five players that are taking the majority of the reps," he said.
Upcoming Schedule
Napier along with a group of players will meet with local media Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. Florida's matchup against UCF begins at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.
The Gators are currently considered 2.5-point underdogs at home, according to FanDuel.