How the Florida Gators Replace George Gumbs Jr. After Being Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. on Saturday was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round with the 156th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Gumbs Jr., who started his career as a walk-on receiver at Northern Illinois before becoming Florida's starting outside linebacker/edge rusher, is Florida's fifth player drafted this year after defensive lineman Caleb Banks was taken at No. 18 overall by the Minnesota Vikings, center Jake Slaughter was taken at No. 63 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, tackle Austin Barber was taken at No. 83 overall by the Cleveland Browns and corner Devin Moore was taken at No. 114.

As Gumbs Jr. continues one of football's craziest stories, now with a shot in the NFL, Florida Gators on SI breaks down Gumbs Jr.'s time at Florida and how the Gators will replace him.

Gumbs Jr.’s Time at Florida

Gumbs Jr. had one of the most sudden rises in college football, going from a walk-on receiver at Northern Illinois, to a tight end, to a edge rusher and then to an edge rusher at Florida.

Gumbs Jr. had his best production across his two seasons with the Gators. In 2024, he recorded 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks before adding 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2025.

How Florida Replaces Gumbs Jr.

Florida already identified Gumbs Jr.’s replacement in 2025 in breakout star Jayden Woods, who recorded 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception as a true freshman.

Woods, who returned to Florida despite entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, is anticipated to be the Gators’ best playmaker on defense in 2026. With high expectations after his freshman season and an elevated interest after his offseason, Woods knows how important having a good season is.

"Some people look at it like you've got to prove yourself, but I feel like I kind of approach that way of saying 'I just got to show what I already am,'" he said. "So, just trying to show up and be the best I can every day... The biggest compliment you can pay me is that I show up the same every day. That's all I try and do, I try to be consistent and just show up the same to work every day."

Florida Jayden Woods (0) headlines the Gators' outside linebackers/edge rushers in 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Woods headlines, true freshman KJ Ford and returning depth piece Kofi Asare are each expected to contribute. Ford, despite his youth, could be one of the Gators’ biggest breakout contributors.

"He came in early, so he’s still having some of those brain farts, I would say, a little bit, but he’s coming along really well, he’s eager to learn, he has a really good attitude, he’s coachable," position coach Bam Hardmon said. "So, really impressed with how he’s coming along so far, and it will only put him farther along with these extra reps he’s able to gain in the spring time, so that in the fall, it should put him in position to have a really good role.”

While Gumbs Jr.’s departure leaves a void in experience, the Gators’ edge rusher group arguably has a higher ceiling with one of the nation’s top defenders in Woods and one of the top incoming freshmen nationally in Ford.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!