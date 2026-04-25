How the Florida Gators Replace Devin Moore After Being Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

Florida Gators corner Devin Moore on Saturday was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round with the 114th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

A four-year player for the Gators, Moore battled more than his fair share of injuries during his career, but a healthy campaign as a senior in 2025 gave Florida stability during an unstable season. Moore is Florida's fourth player drafted this year after defensive lineman Caleb Banks was taken at No. 18 overall by the Minnesota Vikings, center Jake Slaughter was taken at No. 63 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers and tackle Austin Barber was taken at No. 83 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

As Moore begins his time in the NFL, Florida Gators on SI breaks down Moore's time at Florida and how the Gators will replace him.

Moore's Time at Florida

Arriving at Florida as a four-star in the 2022 recruiting class and was an instant contributor by playing in the Gators' first five games. However, injuries limited him from that point on as he played in just 14 of a possible 33 games from the rest of 2022 until the end of the 2024 season. His senior season in 2025, though, left no doubt as he provided leadership through a brutal campaign.

Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore started 11 games in 2025. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Moore started 11 of Florida's 12 games, leading all corners with 35 tackles and two interceptions. He finished his career with 64 tackles, five interceptions and 14 pass deflections.

How the Gators Replace Moore

Fortunately for Florida, Moore is the only impactful departure at corner, and Florida returns four viable options at corner in veterans Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain and second-years Ben Hanks III and J'Vari Flowers.

Johnson, while recovering from last year's season-ending knee injury, has taken on more of a vocal leadership role in the room as the most veteran member of the group.

"He's been through a lot here. He's played with a lot of different guys. He's played for a lot of different coaches. So he has a lot to bring to the table in terms of being a Gator, in terms of seeing things done and how things should be done," new position coach Brandon Harris said. "So, I give him a voice. He’s earned that with me because me and him a lot of time together. He knows he's an echo of my message."

Florida Gators defensive backs Ben Hanks III (12) and Dijon Johnson (27) are two of four expected contributors at corner in 2026. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McClain, a former five-star, recorded 18 tackles and one interception in his first season as a consistent contributor. Now in his fourth season, Harris said there is no excuse for McClain not to take a step forward in 2026.

"I think his ceiling is so high, and it's one of those things that we just got to get there quickly," he said. "You know, because I tell him, man, a lot of times, you snap up, and you look up like, ‘Oh, Cormani, this is year four in college. Thought you were just getting into this thing.’ Like he was just signing and going off to school. But he has all the physical attributes you want, and a really big-time player in this league."

Also in the fold are Hanks III and Flowers, who each played as true freshmen and have high upside as former blue chip recruits. Flowers returned after emerging as a starter near the end of the season as Johnson and McClain each dealt with their own injuries.

He recorded 17 tackles while ranking tied for second on the team with four pass breakups.

Meanwhile, Hanks III was held to just four games but has arguably been one of Florida's biggest breakout candidates from spring camp. Emerging as one of the better on-ball playmakers in Florida's secondary, Hanks III recorded an interception in one of the scrimmages that led to high praise from head coach Jon Sumrall.

"He's elevated right now and playing, I think, the best in the corner room with the most consistency in the pass game," Sumrall said.

While Florida has options, Sumrall said Florida lacks the maturity that is needed at the position.

"Is the talent good enough in the room? Yes. Is the maturity and the competitive character in that room where it needs to be yet? Not consistent enough for my liking for us to be a championship-type football team to me," Sumrall said. "We ain't there yet, but there's been some flash, but flash doesn’t win long-term. Flash might make a play, and then makes a play for the other team, too. So we've got to be a lot more just down-in, down-out reliable.”

Florida's ceiling at the corner room is arguably higher this year than last year, Moore's veteran presence may be missed as the Gators continue to develop its four-man rotation at the position.

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