Who Did College GameDay Pick for Florida-Texas A&M?
COLLEGE STATION, Tx.-- The Florida Gators are riding high after last week's upset over Texas in the Swamp, but they face a tougher test this week on the road against No. 5 Texas A&M.
Not only will they go for the upset, they will also look for their first road win against a ranked opponent under Billy Napier, and they will do it against a raucous night crowd at Kyle Field.
Nonetheless, one analyst on College GameDay is confident that the Gators can pull off another upset against an SEC team from the Lone Star State.
Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, who correctly picked Florida to upset Texas last week, is staying true to the Gators against the Aggies. The lone picker to choose Florida, he cited a conversation with star freshman receiver Dallas Wilson as his reason for staying with the Gators.
"(Wilson) said, 'I saw you last week pick us. No one else picked us. Will you pick us this week?'" Howard said. "I said, 'I got you, Dallas.' I'm going Gators."
Wilson specifically gives confidence that Florida can upset the Aggies after a six-catch, 111-yard and two-touchdown performance in his debut last week against Texas. All three totals set a UF freshman record for a first career start.
Meanwhile, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and guest picker Sabrina Ionescu all picked Texas A&M to remain unbeaten after Saturday's game.
Saban cited Aggies' quarterback Marcel Reed, who he labeled as "underrated," as well as their weapons both in the air and on the ground offensively. He and McAfee also praised Mike Elko's defense.
"Texas A&M's defense has really just started playing, and we know Elko's dome, he's got a keg head. This thing is a jug," McAfee said. "The brain inside of it is always cooking. His defenses are starting to hit, and in the last two weeks, they've started to run the ball very well. I like them, not only against Florida. I like them going forward a lot."
Ionescu and Herbstreit each cited it being a home game for Texas A&M as the main factor for why they believe the Aggies will win.
"The fact that it's in Kyle Field and not the Swamp, that's why I'm going with the Aggies," Herbstreit said.
While last week's win over the Longhorns quieted some criticism surrounding the program, the Gators are still far from completely eliminating the noise surrounding the program. Napier, now 21-22 in his tenure, remains on the hot seat as Florida looks to sustain its recent momentum, something the program has struggled with since he took over the program.
"When you get beat, you got to move on. When you win, you got to move on. So you start watching the tape, and you get consumed with putting together the plan, learning the plan, the scheme, the personnel, and then getting the mindset where it needs to be. That's a weekly challenge. And I think we got some vets that are trying to set a good example this week."
Kickoff between the Gators and fifth-ranked Aggies is at 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.