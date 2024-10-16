Former Gators Teammates Running It Back for Mets Postseason Run
A baseball team donning orange and blue is in the midst of a playoff run. First baseman Pete Alonso and outfielder Harrison Bader are in the lineup while Danny Young is on the mound in the late innings.
Now, this might sound like the 2015 Florida Gators baseball team, but it’s actually the 2024 New York Mets. Yes, they happen to have three former college teammates back together.
They represent half of the six remaining SEC alumni in the postseason. One of those other three is pitcher Ryne Stanek, who is also on the Mets. It just means more, regardless of the level of play, for the former SEC talent.
But this 2024 Mets team has one extra thing in common with that 2015 Gators team.
That 2015 Gators team reached the semifinal of the College World Series. This Mets team is in the National League Championship Series (NLCS), which is the semifinal of the MLB Postseason.
This could be when the three of them break through together and win it all. If they do, Grimace might have to share some of that credit. After all, there have been some big Gators moments for the Mets already this postseason
The highlight so far belongs to Pete Alonso. The Mets were down 2-0 in the top of the ninth against the Milwaukee Brewers in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Wild Card series. With one out and two on, Alonso bashed a line-drive three-run shot over the right field wall to put the Mets on top.
The Mets closed out the ninth inning and punched their ticket to the National League Division Series (NLDS).
Though nine postseason games, Alonso is slashing .241/.410/.586 with three home runs and six RBIs.
Bader has primarily played the role of a late-game defense and pinch runner. It’s worked so far. He scored twice in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and scored another time in Game 3. The Mets won both games and eventually the series in four games.
Young made his first career postseason appearance in Game 1 of the NLCS. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and walked a battered. The Dodgers took the game 9-0, but the series heads to Queens tied 1-1.
That will take place on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. EDT.