Gators Softball HC Tim Walton Ejected vs. Texas Tech in Super Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Tempers have consistently flared in the Gainesville Super Regional between the Florida Gators and Texas Tech, and as the Red Raiders exploded to a nine-run lead, UF head coach Tim Walton's day came to an end early.

Walton, arguing about the strike zone with home plate umpire Paul Edds, was thrown out of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with infielder Kenleigh Cahalan batting. Cahalan went on to hit a single, but the Gators failed to plate a run and were run-ruled, 16-7, to end the season.

Florida coach Tim Walton has been ejected from the game.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/YCAQBTGLjt — Andres Rodriguez (@AndresR030105) May 24, 2026

Walton's ejection capped off an emotional and tightly-contested super regional between the Gators and Red Raiders.

Making her return to Gainesville, infielder Mia Williams was hit by a pitch five times across the three-game series, with the last leading to tempers flaring in the first inning of Game Three. Williams later hit a home run to take the lead, which led to the Texas Tech dugout receiving warnings from the umpires.

Tempers continued to flare after Texas Tech clinched the win in the fifth inning, as Florida did not exit the dugout to shake hands with the Red Raiders.

Sunday's game, which sent Texas Tech to the Women's College World Series and ended Florida's season, saw it quickly turn from a tightly-contested and home-run-heavy battle to a game in which the Red Raiders had firm control.

Texas Tech plated three runs in the the top of the first before Florida took a 4-3 lead in the bottom frame off a Cahalan two-run home run. The Red Raiders answered in the second as Williams and Jackie Lis each hit two-run home runs to take a 7-4 lead. Florida recovered immediately as Ava Brown hit a three-run home run to tie the game.

From that point on, though, Texas Tech continued to pile on the runs. Tay Pannell hit a home run in the third to take the lead, while Lis extended the lead with her second home run, a three-run shot ot make it 11-7. Pannell added a two-run home run an inning later to make it 13-7.

The Red Raiders plated three runs in the fifth off of UF pitcher Allison Sparkman before clinching the win in the bottom frame.

Florida starter Keegan Rothrock earned the loss, giving up seven earned runs on six hits and three walks in 2.0 innings of work. Leah Stevens, Katelynn Oxley and Sparkman combined for three innings of work in which Florida gave up eight runs (two earned) on four hits — all from Stevens — and five walks — all from Sparkman.

The two teams combined to hit seven home runs, five of which from Texas Tech.

Florida's 2026 season ends at 52-11 (17-7 SEC), ending a two-season streak of reaching the WCWS.

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