Gators Set to Close Official Visit Season with Final Hosting Weekend of Summer
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After three official visit weekends, during which they added six commits to its 2026 recruiting class, the Florida Gators round out its summer OV schedule with its fourth major recruiting weekend.
15 prospects, one of whom already took his official visit, will be on campus this weekend as the Gators look to go 4-for-4 on adding a commit after a visit weekend.
Florida Gators on SI has compiled every visitor for the weekend with those in bold indicating if they have Florida among their top schools. Every recruiting move by the Gators, from commitments to prospects of note to the summer official visit schedule, can be found on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
June 13 - June 15 Visitors
- QB Will Griffin (Florida commit)
- WR Marquez Daniel
- WR Davian Groce
- TE Kaiden Prothro
- TE Carson Sneed
- OL Chris Booker (Alabama commit)
- OL Desmond Green
- OL Claude Mpouma
- OL Tyler Chukuyem
- DL Kendall Guervil
- DL James Johnson
- EDGE Trent Henderson
- EDGE JaReylan McCoy (unofficial)
- LB Malik Morris
- LB Izayia Williams (Ole Miss commit)
Prospects of Note
Five-Star EDGE JaReylan McCoy, Tupelo (Miss.); Four-Star LB Malik Morris, Lakeland (Fla.)
Having already taken an OV with the Gators, McCoy's recruitment was seemingly coming down to Florida and Texas. However, the Gators now are seen as the frontrunners after McCoy cancelled his planned OV with the Longhorns in favor of an unofficial visit in Gainesville this weekend.
He also received predictions from On3 to choose the Gators ahead of his July 1 commitment date.
McCoy is rated as the No. 2 edge rusher in the class, according to the ESPN 300.
Morris joins McCoy in this section as the only other prospect among this weekend's visitors who holds predictions to choose the Gators, both of which come from On3. The No. 8 linebacker in the class landed predictions in March and April and has already taken visits to Miami and Texas A&M.
He will visit Colorado (June 18) and Missouri (June 20) to round out his summer visit slate.
Five-Star TE Kaiden Prothro, Bowden (Ga.)
While he hasn't released a specific list of finalists, Prothro has had the Gators as strong contenders throughout his recruitment, the No. 3 tight end in the country.
On3 currently lists Auburn, which recently hosted him for a midweek visit, as the leader. However, a strong visit could put the Gators out in front ahead of his visit to Texas next week.
With one tight end in the class committed in three-star Kekua Aumua, it's unlikely Florida more than one more at the position in the class. The Gators are also heavy contenders for four-star Heze Kent and three-star Lincoln Watkins.
Four-Star WR Marquez Daniel, Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington
It's seemingly come down to Florida and Auburn for Daniel after his visit with the Tigers last weekend. Already visiting Auburn six times, the Gators will get the chance to make a final impression before he makes his decision.
Florida already owns a commitment from four-star receiver Justin Williams and is among the top schools for five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, who commits on July 2, and four-star Somourian Wingo, who is predicted to join Williams in the class.
How this visit goes for Daniel and his subsequent decision could be a good indicator about how the Gators' 2026 receiver class shapes up.