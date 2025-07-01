Busy July Ahead for Florida Gators' Recruiting Efforts
After adding 12 commits to its 2026 recruiting class in the month of June, the Florida Gators are in a position to continue building its class in July.
With 14 total commits, the Gators are in a position to add to the class with multiple high-profile targets set to announce their decisions in the coming weeks. Florida Gators on SI takes a look at each prospect and Florida's chances.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.
July 1: Four-Star DB CJ Hester
Florida is currently the frontrunner for the four-star out of Cocoa (Fla.) with multiple predictions to land Hester. The No. 17 corner in the class of 2026, according to On3, Hester said the Gators were "still trending No. 1" after leaving his official visit nearly a month ago.
"Being on campus and seeing some of the students, it was just an eye opener," he said. "The environment I'm going to be living in here. From Florida, so, I don't really like the cold, or anything like that. If I have to be in the cold, I will, but it's just really the environment and the people, like, really friendly. So, you know, being here, I feel like I could be successful here. Networking here and making connections because it can further me and be successful."
Hester will decide between Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Iowa, Miami ans Syracuse. A pledge from Hester would give the Gators three commits in the defensive back room with four-star safety Kaiden Hall and four-star corner CJ Bronaugh already pledged.
July 2: Five-Star WR Cederian Morgan, Five-Star EDGE Trenton Henderson, Four-Star DL Kendall Guervil
With two receiver commits in the class, Florida likely needs just one more to round out its unit for 2026. However, it seems unlikely that Morgan will be the one with Alabama considered the front-runner, even if he did say the Gators were in his top-two.
While Florida may miss out on Morgan, four-stars Davian Groce and Somourian Wingo are still on the table for the Gators.
Meanwhile, Florida once led for Henderson, the No. 4 edge rusher in the cycle. Since then, LSU has seemingly become the leader after landing multiple predictions to receive a commitment from Henderson, and it seems unlikely it ends any other way by the time Henderson announces.
Henderson has Texas with Florida and LSU as his finalists.
Finally, Guervil became a priority target after Florida missed out on a trio of four-stars in Vodney Cleveland, who committed to Texas, as well as James Johnson and Preston Carey, who each chose Georgia. Guervil currently holds multiple predictions to choose Florida, although this cycle has proven that anything can happen when it comes to a high-profile target making his decision public.
July 3: Four-Star DB Devin Jackson
A former Florida commit, Jackson included Florida in his finalists, but it's highly unlikely he re-commits to the Gators. If Florida receives a pledge from Hester, Jackson committing to another program won't be as big of a pill to swallow.
His other finalists include LSU, Miami, Nebraska and Oregon, which holds a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong to land Jackson.
July 4: Five-Star OL Felix Ojo
With five commits on the offensive line already, it's unlikely Ojo will choose Florida over his other finalists Michigan, Ohio State and Texas. Recruiting is never truly over until signing day in December, but unless the Gators lose a pledge, don't expect them to add another to its class.
July 5: Five-Star WR Calvin Russell, Five-Star DB Jireh Edwards
While among the leaders earlier this summer for both Russell and Edwards, the Gators appear to be just a hat on the table for both Russell and Edwards.
Russell, a top five receiver in the class, did not have Florida in his top three as the Gators look to round out its receiver class. As with Morgan, missing out on Russell won't be the end of the world as Florida is in heavy contention for Groce and Wingo.
Meanwhile, Edwards has been predicted to choose Alabama even after a strong push from Florida, which hosted Edwards for a mid-week unofficial visit after already hosting him for an OV, and it seems unlikely that changes.
July 12: Five-Star TE Kaiden Prothro, Four-Star TE Heze Kent, Four-Star LB DQ Forkpa
With already one tight end committed in Kekua Aumua, it's likely Florida only takes one more tight end in the class, and Kent seems to be the most realistic option.
Kent, On3's No. 7 athlete in the class, would be a slight project as he looks to turn his 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame into a more tight-end-friendly body, but the potential is there. He currently holds multiple predictions from On3 to choose the Gators.
Meanwhile, Prothro appears to be Georgia-bound with On3 giving multiple predictions in favor of the Bulldogs.
Still, pairing Kent up with Kekua Aumua would likely round out Florida's recruiting at the tight end spot unless the Gators take a rare third tight end in the class, something that hasn't been done since 2022 with Hayden Hansen, Arlis Boardingham and Tony Livingston, who didn't join the team until 2023.
Before then, the last time the Gators took three tight ends in a single class was in 2014 with Deandre Goolsby, C'Yontai Lewis and Moral Stephens.
Finally, Florida is in a strong spot for Forkpa, who could be the Gators' first linebacker commit in the class since seeing Izayia Williams flip to Ole Miss. After his visit in Gainesville this summer, Forkpa named Florida as his leader.
"It just feels like home," he said. "Like, for me, it's like, okay, I'm here my next three or four years, and then being able to be around people that I'm comfortable with, that's really what's big. And I feel very comfortable."