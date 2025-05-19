Five-Star DB Will Be Back for OTAs After OV with Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After including the Florida Gators in his top six schools, Sarasota (Fla.) Booker five-star corner Chauncey Kennon has already made plans to return to campus after last weekend's official visit.
In the middle of building a strong relationship with new corners coach Deron Wilson and head coach Billy Napier, Kennon will be back on campus June 3 for OTAs.
"I ain't never make it to a spring practice. This will be the time to take advantage," he said after leaving his visit on Sunday.
Any opportunity to recruit Kennon, the No. 2 corner in the 2026 recruiting class, will be crucial as Florida is battling four rivals for his services. In April, he released his top six schools of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Oregon before listing on Sunday three schools that are standing out and one falling behind.
"It's hard to beat an in-state school. I want to stay home at the end of the day," he said, while explaining that Oregon, which won't receive an official visit this summer, has fallen behind. "It's up to the in-state schools to do their job and keep me (from leaving), if that makes sense."
He will visit Miami on May 30, Georgia on June 6, Florida State on June 13 and LSU on June 20 before a planned commitment date of July 5.
"Mainly, if I'm going to be committed and just shut down my recruitment," he said.
A steady riser in his recruitment, Florida's chances for landing Kennon stem from his relationship with Wilson. One of Wilson's first offers after joining the staff was to Kennon.
"I got a close relationship with Coach Napier, too, but mainly with Coach Wilson. That's my guy. I mess with him heavily," Kennon said.
While Wilson has yet to coach a game with the Gators, he's already mapped out a path for Kennon to play early should he choose Florida.
"The best are going to play at the end of the day. I'm not looking for handouts. I'm going to come here and earn my spot," he said.
Additionally, the Gators made another step forward for Kennon due to the program's investment in its players off the field with the Heavener Center, GatorMade program and other off-field benefits the program offers.
"It stands out a lot because it's more than just football at the end of the day," he said. "You've got to come here and build every aspect of life. That's a big part for me."
After losing a pair of defensive back commits in four-star corner Jaelen Waters and four-star safety Devin Jackson, Kennon is a must-have for the Gators even without considering his five-star rating. Florida Gators on SI is keeping track of every recruiting move by the Gators, from commitments to prospects of note to the summer official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.