Five-Star Edge Rusher Commits to Florida Gators
After battling Texas for five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy, the Florida Gators have come out on top after receiving a commitment on Saturday from the prospect out of Tupelo, Mississippi. McCoy is rated as the No. 2 edge rusher in the country, according to the ESPN 300.
A former LSU commit, McCoy initially had a top three of Florida, Texas and the Tigers, but many saw it as a battle between the Gators and the Longhorns. After visiting Florida on May 30, he eventually cancelled his official visit with Texas in favor of an unofficial visit with the Gators this weekend ahead of a planned July 1 commitment date.
He eventually landed five predictions from On3 to choose the Gators.
McCoy is Florida's first edge rusher commit of the class and is also one of two prospects to take an unofficial visit this weekend after previously taking an OV with the Gators. Four-star running back Carsyn Baker, who committed on Friday, is joining McCoy as an unofficial visitor this weekend.
He is also the third commit in the last two days, joining Baker and four-star receiver Marquez Daniel, who committed just hours before McCoy.
The Gators now have 10 commits in its 2026 class with four-star quarterback Will Griffin, three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, three-star guard G'Nivre Carr, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, four-star receiver Justin Williams, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua, Baker, Daniel and McCoy.
Perez, Carr, Hall, Campbell, Williams and Aumua all committed within the last month after taking official visits with the Gators.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.