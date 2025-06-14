All Gators

Five-Star Edge Rusher Commits to Florida Gators

JaReylan McCoy is the Florida Gators' first five-star commit of the 2026 class.

Cam Parker

Two helmets rest on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field before the start of the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024
Two helmets rest on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field before the start of the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024 / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

After battling Texas for five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy, the Florida Gators have come out on top after receiving a commitment on Saturday from the prospect out of Tupelo, Mississippi. McCoy is rated as the No. 2 edge rusher in the country, according to the ESPN 300.

A former LSU commit, McCoy initially had a top three of Florida, Texas and the Tigers, but many saw it as a battle between the Gators and the Longhorns. After visiting Florida on May 30, he eventually cancelled his official visit with Texas in favor of an unofficial visit with the Gators this weekend ahead of a planned July 1 commitment date.

He eventually landed five predictions from On3 to choose the Gators.

McCoy is Florida's first edge rusher commit of the class and is also one of two prospects to take an unofficial visit this weekend after previously taking an OV with the Gators. Four-star running back Carsyn Baker, who committed on Friday, is joining McCoy as an unofficial visitor this weekend.

He is also the third commit in the last two days, joining Baker and four-star receiver Marquez Daniel, who committed just hours before McCoy.

The Gators now have 10 commits in its 2026 class with four-star quarterback Will Griffin, three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, three-star guard G'Nivre Carr, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell, four-star receiver Justin Williams, three-star tight end Kekua Aumua, Baker, Daniel and McCoy.

Perez, Carr, Hall, Campbell, Williams and Aumua all committed within the last month after taking official visits with the Gators.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting