Five-Star WR Target Sets Commitment Date
After releasing his final six schools in February, of which the Florida Gators were included, 2026 five-star receiver Cederian Morgan (Alexander City, Alabama) revealed Wednesday he will announce his decision on July 2, less than two weeks after he wraps up his summer official visit schedule.
Morgan, a consensus top five receiver in the class, will visit all six of his finalists with trips to Colorado on Friday, Georgia on May 16, Clemson on May 30, Florida on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Alabama on June 20.
While Florida is in the running and could make a strong push after hosting Morgan, in-state Alabama appears to be the leader in Morgan's recruitment after Auburn seemingly held the lead throughout 2024. Alabama holds an 89.4 percent chance, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, after a prediction on April 27.
Florida has had a relatively slow start to its 2026 class with now only one commitment in four-star quarterback Will Griffin. The Gators have seen three commits depart from the class in four-star defensive backs Jaelen Waters (Miami) and Devin Jackson (uncommitted) alongside four-star linebacker Izayia Williams (Ole Miss).
However, the Gators have positioned themselves nicely to build the foundation of its class this summer with a strong official visit schedule throughout the summer after receiving predictions to land Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carr, Lakeland (Fla.) four-star linebacker Malik Morris, Dyke (Va.) four-star defensive lineman Valdin Stone, Cocoa (Fla.) four-star defensive back CJ Hester and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy tight end Kekua Aumua.
Florida is also considered heavily in the mix for four-star receiver Somourian Wingo of Saint Augustine (Fla.)