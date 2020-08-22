SIAA Lists 2021 Gators Commit Dakota Mitchell as Top-10 Nickel

Florida Gators recruiting has blossomed in recent months. As such, several of the Gators commits for the 2021 recruiting cycle will soon find themselves on top 10 lists. The latest comes from Sports Illustrated All-American which has begun its inaugural preseason SI99.

On one of the lists, Gators 2021 commit, safety/nickel Dakota Mitchell has been listed as a top-10 nickel by SIAA, falling in at No. 8 overall. Here is what SIAA's Edwin Weathersby II had to say about the Winter Park, Fla. native.

The one-time LSU commitment is now headed to Florida to remain in state for his college ball. Mitchell is just a football player, in either the new school, versatile, sense or in the old school, line-him-up-anywhere sense. He makes a lot of plays on offense but flashes another gear on defense in attacking from depth and playing the ball. He has enough speed to run stride for stride with wideouts along with a quickness in a moment's notice that makes for a great defender regardless of alignment. Mitchell is another DB on this list comfortable deep or in the box, inside or out, with easy pursuit flexibility and even some finishing power. There is a 'rover' or 'robber' feel with him given the instincts and production as the free defender, perhaps the biggest reason he's a nickel for SIAA.

The versatile defensive back, listed at 6-foot, 184 pounds, is a perfect fit to play the STAR position in Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's defense. With his athleticism and quick movement skills, he will be another player who can play multiple roles, which is why the Gators recruited him so heavily.

During his recruitment, Mitchell was initially committed to the LSU Tigers, but eventually changed his mind, committing to the Gators on June 18. and has yet to waiver in his verbal commitment, actually becoming one of the most vocal advocates for the 2021 recruiting class, assisting the Gators in bringing in other talented players.

The full list of nickels in SIAA's rankings, include: Jordan Hancock, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett (No. 1), Billy Bowman, Denton (Texas) Billy Ryan (No. 2), Steven Ortiz, Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge (No. 3), Sage Ryan, Lafayette (Calif.) Christian Academy ) (No. 4), Avantae Dickerson, Omaha (Neb.) Westside (No. 5), Deuce Harmon, Denton (Texas) Guyer (No. 6), Jaylin Davies, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (No. 7), Mitchell (No. 8), Markevious Brown, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (No. 9) and Keuan Parker, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington (No. 10).

The Gators will hope Mitchell can continue to develop and perhaps eventually take over for players such as Amari Burney and Marco Wilson, who are currently in competition to play the team's STAR position. While it is still early, Wilson may declare for the 2021 NFL Draft following the conclusion of this season, leaving the backup role wide open for a young player to take control of.

Along with Mitchell, the Gators currently have earned verbal commitments from multiple defensive backs, including cornerbacks Jason Marshall and Jordan Young, along with safeties Donovan McMillion and Corey Collier Jr. Florida is also heavily recruiting at least one other safety in John Paul Catholic's Terrion Arnold, who is expected to release a top schools list soon.

Mitchell is one of the first Gators commitments from the 2021 recruiting cycle to earn praise from SIAA, and isn't expected to be the last.

Sports Illustrated All-American has ranked over 1,000 prospects and is set to release its SI99 rankings on Monday.