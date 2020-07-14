SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jaylin Davies
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6 feet-1, 175 pounds
School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 
Committed to: Oregon
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: He’s got long arms and a slender build that tells you he could gain weight on the next level. 

Athleticism: A great leaper, apart from that everything is good to above average. He’s not a burner but has enough play speed to stick with wideouts in man to man situations. He’s quicker than fast and has play strength when coming down to tackle. 

Instincts: He jumps routes really well in zone coverage. He’s certainly not afraid to come downhill and stick his nose in, very willing tackler. He plays well in zone coverage schemes due to his understanding of route concepts. He anticipates double moves exceptionally well. 

Polish: The technique is borderline perfect in all areas, he also wants to hit which is an added bonus. There’s a level of smoothness in his game, nothing is twitched up but he gets the job done. He’s also coming from a highly competitive high school environment with high expectations. 

Bottom Line: Davies may be Marcus Peters if Peters wanted to tackle. He’s going to make plays on the ball every chance he’s given the opportunity and he’s going to do so by cheating every once in a while if left in zone coverage. There are some things to clean up athletically, but just a smart football player.

