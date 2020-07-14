SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Keuan Parker Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Keuan Parker
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
School: Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington
Committed to: Arkansas

Frame: Adequate height with lean muscle build and length. Broad upper half with room to add mass to trunk going forward. 

Athleticism: Two-sport prospect who also runs track, with average marks as a sprinter. Plays faster on tape. Quicker than fast, overall, with great reaction timing and burst when committed. 

Instincts: Relatively physical defensive back who is comfortable playing near the line of scrimmage. Takes gambles with the ball in the air. Wants to play physical in coverage or in supporting the run with some pop relative to size. 

Polish: Some experience playing a nickel type role, combatting No. 2 at the line of scrimmage. Better turn-and-run man defender at prep level as backpedal fluidity needs work in off-man looks. Length and ball skills make for boundary corner traits in addition to nickel floor. 

Bottom Line: Parker is a physical nickel cornerback projection who works best when he is able to combat receivers in close quarters. He is strong laterally, has snap turn and run fluidity and uses his length to make plays on the football. Quicker than fast, added time in the weight room to enhance lower-body power will only reiterate a nickel or boundary corner projection.

