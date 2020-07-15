SI All-American Candidate Deuce Harmon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Deuce Harmon

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-9, 185 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Denton (Texas) Guyer

Committed to: Texas A & M

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Compact build with muscle definition throughout relative to size. Room to add some mass in upper half.

Athleticism: Powerful runner with explosiveness and strong long speed on Friday nights and via testing in 2019 (4.53 40-yard dash). Well above-average quickness and vertical ability with closing speed also on his side. Short-area explosion translates as a strong tackler at the prep level.

Instincts: Savvy defender willing to take risks in the open field. Willing to come up and support the run with striking ability. Fluid transitioner who can work well outside in. Comfortable in and out of his breaks. Speed and running instincts could factor into return game in college.

Polish: Understands phasing and leverage down the field. Takes good risks and settles alongside wide receiver’s hip and mirrors with consistency. Decelerates like elite wideout with low center of gravity. Intricacies of stance and start could stand to be improved along with re-routing ability at or near the line of scrimmage.

Bottom Line: Harmon is an athletically gifted cornerback prospect with the confidence and instincts to make plays on the edge or as a slot defender at the next level. He is physically mature and not far from his ceiling from a talent standpoint, so as the coverage technique evolves it will combine with relative length and ball skills to form a multi-year starter at the Power Five level.