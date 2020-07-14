SI All-American Candidate Markevious Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Markevious Brown

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Schools of Interest: Auburn, Florida, Alabama, USF, Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and Penn State.

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Lanky with long arms and room for additional weight. Lean muscle with some development in upper torso.

Athleticism: Elite make-up speed; change of direction proves to be top-notch. Showed ability to quickly bend and/or reach at a moment’s notice. Lateral quickness to play any skill position.

Instincts: Seemingly knows when to reach for the football and knock it away from the wide receiver. Great anticipation to break on the football. Takes great angles to make tackles; defeats an offensive lineman’s block with speed and quickness.

Polish: When combining Brown’s immense athleticism with his natural ability to break on the football, he already showed he provides the overall talent to be a top-notch Division I cornerback. Base level of leverage understanding is present.

Bottom Line: When defending the football in the air, few cornerbacks possess the talent and natural instincts of Brown. His make-up speed, explosiveness, quickness, length and agility make him a cornerback with an extremely high ceiling. He is capable of playing a nickel role if need be.