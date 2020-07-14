SI All-American Candidate Avante Dickerson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Avantae Dickerson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Omaha (Neb.) Westside

Committed to: Minnesota

Projected Position: Cornerback or Nickel

Frame: Relatively long, yet extremely lean at this stage. Muscle definition in the upper half with room to add considerable mass throughout build.

Athleticism: Cat quick with minimal reaction time on the field, supported by strong testing numbers in the short shuttle (4.16 in 2019). Long strider with solid speed, evidenced by success as running back and wideout in high school. Can challenge pass catchers on the sidelines and at the apex with leaping ability.

Instincts: Has great feel for cutting off routes in zone coverage, with mirroring skill and strong drive through contact. Willing tackler with more pop than frame suggests. Enough length to play the high point with adequate bounce to match up with taller threats.

Polish: Patient peddler with success in bail technique in man and zone coverage. Works to win in the leverage game and can play through the hands with success. Not much press-man on tape but has the length and raw tools to develop game near the line of scrimmage.

Bottom Line: Dickerson has the length, quickness and awareness to impact multiple places in a college secondary. His ability to stop on a dime and redirect makes him a natural fit for modern age nickelback spots with the potential to line up as a field corner at the same rate.