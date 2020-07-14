SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate William Simpkins III Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: William Simpkins III
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard
Committed to: Virginia
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long, lean athlete with room to grow in upper and lower body when it comes to good mass. 

Athleticism: Excellent man coverage corner at the high school level who excels in his ability to press and run from the line of scrimmage. Thrives on physicality and it shows in the running game as well. He plays well from outside in. 

Instincts: He is a step for step corner at the high school level who knows when to flip his hips and run and reacts well. He tracks the football and plays it well. What he lacks in size he makes up for in technique and savvy. 

Polish: He is a well-rounded cornerback who plays the position with the right mentality. He will need to improve his upper body strength particularly at the college level to play the way he does now, but he is clean in technique and displays nice ball skills. Willingness to play the run is encouraging. 

Bottom Line: Simpkins is a cornerback with a high ceiling. He possesses nice length, and he is physical for his size. He is a technician who loves to play man coverage, and he sits well in zone. He has natural ball skills and is physical at all points of attack. He will need to improve his upper body strength as his frame fills out, and he can be a multi-year starter at a Power 5 level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American