SI All-American Candidate William Simpkins III Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: William Simpkins III

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard

Committed to: Virginia

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long, lean athlete with room to grow in upper and lower body when it comes to good mass.

Athleticism: Excellent man coverage corner at the high school level who excels in his ability to press and run from the line of scrimmage. Thrives on physicality and it shows in the running game as well. He plays well from outside in.

Instincts: He is a step for step corner at the high school level who knows when to flip his hips and run and reacts well. He tracks the football and plays it well. What he lacks in size he makes up for in technique and savvy.

Polish: He is a well-rounded cornerback who plays the position with the right mentality. He will need to improve his upper body strength particularly at the college level to play the way he does now, but he is clean in technique and displays nice ball skills. Willingness to play the run is encouraging.

Bottom Line: Simpkins is a cornerback with a high ceiling. He possesses nice length, and he is physical for his size. He is a technician who loves to play man coverage, and he sits well in zone. He has natural ball skills and is physical at all points of attack. He will need to improve his upper body strength as his frame fills out, and he can be a multi-year starter at a Power 5 level.