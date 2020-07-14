SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Clinton Burton Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Clinton Burton Jr.
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy
Committed to: Florida
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Slightly above-average overall size and length. Well-defined arms. Chiseled legs and calves with a solid trunk. Will add muscle in the upper half, but somewhat limited growth potential. 

Athleticism: Turns and sprints with outside receivers like it’s nothing. Reaches top speed with almost shocking ease. Fluid hips and flexible ankles; little-to-no wasted motion while cutting. Shows plenty of strength and physicality in run support. 

Instincts: Mirrors receivers effortlessly. Never falls victim to double moves, nor gets distracted by watching quarterback. Breaks on the ball with exceptional quickness. More than willing to jam at the line of scrimmage as circumstances dictate. 

Polish: Footwork in one-on-one coverage pops off the tape. Rarely if ever loses proper leverage. Effortless backpedal. Has the occasional tendency to lose focus at catch point; multiple dropped interceptions as a junior. 

Bottom Line: Burton has the makings of Florida’s next freshman star at cornerback. He has the size, speed and quickness to play on the outside or in the slot depending on the coach’s preference. Questionable ball skills could keep him from putting up big numbers, but Burton profiles as a near-lockdown cover man in the SEC regardless.

