SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Omarion Cooper Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Omarion Cooper 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 172 pounds
Position: Cornerback 
School: Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior 
Committed to: Florida State
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Tall with a thin upper body. Very long arms and legs. Room to weigh 190 pounds or so. 

Athleticism: Loose hips and quick change of direction from press coverage, where he seems most comfortable. Very good makeup speed; fairly fluid through transitions. Bends very well, too. Quick hands during the onset of play and when the football arrives at the wide receiver. 

Instincts: Really quick hands for press coverage ‘punch’ at the snap of the football. Physical prospect best suited to challenge opponents at the line of scrimmage. Reads the movements of wide receivers well, enabling him to break on comeback routes and 50-50 balls. Times his jump extremely well to breakup downfield jump balls. 

Polish: Talented press corner with physical nature. Quickness and athleticism allow him to break on the football, but he still needs technical work at the snap, particularly with a wide base. Uses his hands very well. Can also run in phase, leading to the stacking of the intended target. 

Bottom Line: Cooper will be a No. 1 college cornerback in time. Boasts the speed, hips and open-field burst to be an elite college player. Can play cornerback to the wide side of the field, going one-on-one against truly gifted athletes. He just needs the natural progression of added weight and technique refinement to solidify that status.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American