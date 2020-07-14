SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ishmael Ibraheem Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ishmael Ibraheem
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds 
Position: Cornerback 
School: Dallas (Texas) Justin F. Kimball 
Schools of Interest: Texas, Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, TCU, Georgia, Baylor and Auburn.
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: High-cut frame with long limbs. Has good overall definition. Tight and narrow chest and midsection with athletic and fairly slender lower half. 

Athleticism: Tall and long defensive back with good straight-line speed and linear athleticism. Can drive downhill quickly from stationary positions. Carries man on perimeter well and stays attached to inside hip/shoulder between man and ball. Uses natural length to disrupt catch points from various angles. 

Instincts: More comfortable in off-coverage to read and react, than classic press man. Relies heavily on bail technique and flashes some catch-man technique as a squat defender. Plays with good eyes and awareness in zone concepts. Will attempt to midpoint versus flood concepts in passing game. Very willing to come from perimeter to play the run, and can collide with above-average thump for a secondary player when playing from depth. 

Polish: Lines up both in the boundary and to the field with heavy off-coverage alignments and zone concepts. Rarely presses with any jam to disrupt. Can be undisciplined some in trail position. Must continue working on getting his around to play ball. 

Bottom Line: With his tall and long frame, Ibraheem has excellent length for a corner prospect. However, he prefers to sit and squat on the perimeter in off-coverage, where he can use his instincts, awareness and reaction quickness. He must acquire more reps in press-man coverage, work on his off-hand jam and continue developing his ball skills and wrap-tackling ability. Yet, his size and awareness could allow him to play well as a field corner in a defense with heavy cover-3, cover-4 and cover-6 concepts for its backend.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American