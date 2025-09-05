Florida Gators' Week 2 Recruiting Visitors
The 13th-ranked Florida Gators welcome the USF Bulls to the Swamp for Week Two of the 2025 season, providing the hosts a much tougher matchup than their season-opening opponent, LIU.
One thing won't change, though, from the opening weekend for Florida to now, and that is the raucous crowd that will be cheering in the stands.
However, it won't just be fans. There is a mixture of 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruits expected in Gainesville on Saturday to get a glimpse of Florida football as well.
With that being said, Florida Gators on SI put together a list of the notable names that are penciled in to visit the Gators in Week Two, according to On3’s Corey Bender and Blake Alderman.
Plethora of Gators Commits in Town
As of now, there are no 2026 uncommitted recruits that will be on the sideline for the game. Instead, a large chunk of the Gators' 2026 class is visiting.
Two of their top defensive line commits, four-star Kendall Guervil and four-star JaReylan McCoy, plan on being at the game, while four-star defensive back duo CJ Hester and CJ Bronaugh are expected to visit, as well.
Two other four-star players on the defensive side of the ball will also be back to catch the Gators as they take on USF in four-star safety Kaiden Hall and four-star linebacker Malik Morris.
The lone signal caller in the Gators class, four-star quarterback Will Griffin, and two of his weapons, four-star wide receiver Justin Williams and four-star athlete Heze Kent, will be saved a seat for the contest.
Additionally, three of the Gators' offensive line commits will be making a return to campus. Three-star offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell, three-star interior offensive lineman Desmond Green and three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas are all envisioning a return this weekend.
Finally, while getting all of these guys back on campus is important, it might be even more vital that four-star running back commit Carsyn Baker has made the trip.
News dropped earlier in the week that teams were still fighting for his services despite the commitment, which is not unusual. However, it does not make it any less worrisome that he has not completely shut the door on his recruitment like some of the others in the Gators' 2026 class.
Some Notable Names From the 2027 Cycle
Of the 2027 prospects planning to be in attendance, there are a few that should be highlighted.
Four-star running back Tranard Roberts is definitely one of those few. The consensus four-star released his top five schools at the beginning of August, with the Gators making the cut.
He was also in town last weekend, and following his visit, he told 247Sports' Tyler Harden that the Gators sit atop the rest in his recruitment.
Another big name that will be in town from the 2027 class is four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson, who confirmed the visit on Friday afternoon. He told Harden that he was looking forward to seeing the atmosphere and how the defense performs after last week's shutout.
Joining Roberts and Henderson as uncommitted 2027 visitors are four-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw, four-star edge Reinaldo Perez and four-star edge Anthony Cavallaro.
Shaw visited the Gators back near the end of June, attending the Grill in the Ville. He is one of the top receivers in the 2027 cycle, tabbed as a consensus four-star prospect.
This will also be trip No. 5 to the Swamp for him, and he explained to On3's Corey Bender that Florida's coaches treating him like a priority is the main reason he continues to visit.
Stealing Perez from the state of Ohio is going to be tough, though. Trying to take a top recruit from the Buckeyes is never easy, especially one as highly ranked as he is. Rivals has him labeled as the No. 101 overall recruit in the class.
It also does not help that he received a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong on Aug. 30 to land in Ohio State's 2027 class.
Cavallaro, like Shaw, visited the Gators in June. He is one of the top edge recruits in the 2027 class. The underclassman ranks as the No. 80 overall prospect by Rivals.
Lastly, Florida will be glad to see four-star receiver commit Tramond Collins back in the building on Saturday. It never hurts to have a familiar face around uncommitted prospects and in their ear for an entire day.
Collins is their lone commit in the 2027 recruiting class.