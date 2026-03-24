Florida Making Ground for WR with LSU, FSU Among Top Schools

While the Florida Gators entered the congested race for Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman four-star wide receiver Cam Wade rather late, extending an offer earlier this month despite the speedster already being down to four schools, Jon Sumrall and staff seem to be making up ground as they look to play catch-up for the explosive wideout.

Wade, an AAU Track and Field Junior All-American who caught 14 touchdowns on the gridiron in 2025, announced he was down to four programs – LSU, FSU, Louisville and Maryland – in mid February, around a month before receiving an offer from Florida’s new staff. Since then, wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and the Gators have made a serious push as they have prioritized the Kentucky product.

“My relationship with Coach Davis is great. We locked in immediately as soon as he reached out. We were on the phone for hours just talking about how I would be such a great fit in that Florida offense,” Wade told Florida Gators on SI. “Florida gained interest early. Always been a place I could see myself playing, they are definitely a real contender in my recruitment.”

With a personal best 10.6-second 100-meter time on the track and over 800 yards on 53 catches as a junior at Paducah Tilghman High School, Wade profiles as the type of receiver that fits Buster Faulkner’s speed-oriented offense perfectly, a big reason for Florida’s sudden and strong push for the wideout.

While the Gators sit on the outside looking in for now, a mutual interest seems strong and growing, with the top-50 2027 receiver already scheduled to visit the Gators this spring. The trip will be huge for the staff’s chances to truly make a push and possibly move ahead of some programs with an initial lead.

“I’m expecting my Florida visit to just feel like home,” Wade said. “Once I feel like it’s home and I'm comfortable, they would have a high chance in my recruitment process.”

The visit will be monumental for the Gators as they try to make up for lost time, with Wade still being hesitant to put Florida amongst the top contenders on his list as of right now due to the newness of the relationship.

“I would say my final 4 has not changed yet,” Wade said. “I love all the support from the Florida’s staff and how hard they have been pushing for the past couple days, but I want to get down to Florida and see everyone in person before I make those types of decisions.”

Though the Gators have a long list of talented receivers on their board this cycle, including a commitment from four-star Tramond Collins, Wade is one of the more exciting options due to the traits that match what Florida’s scheme needs. The staff will seemingly have a serious shot at the elite speedster after the strong early pursuit, with his recruitment one to watch if the Gators can continue the momentum during and after his visit.