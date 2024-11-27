Florida Making Late Push For Four-Star Defensive Back
Despite being committed to the University of Tennessee for just over three months, four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny might be considering flipping his commitment to the University of Florida.
Last Saturday, Konanbanny was in the Swamp for an official visit as the Gators upset No. 9 Ole Miss. Alongside him was his South Florida Express 7-on-7 teammate quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., who recently committed to Florida after previously being committed to Florida State.
Another one of Konanbanny’s South Florida Express teammate’s, class of 2025 wide receiver Vernell Brown III (also a Gator commit), is making a public effort to convince Konanbanny to flip over to Florida.
When his playing days are over, it’d be no surprise if Brown turned into a highly-effective recruiter. Before directing his focus to Konanbanny, Brown explained that he was going to be attempting to “recruit” Jones Jr. and Byron Louis, who have recently committed to Florida.
Since committing to Tennessee in August, the four-star had not visited another school since taking an official visit to Florida last weekend. Before his commitment, Konanbanny had taken official visits to FSU, LSU and Utah.
This season, he finished with 64 tackles, three fumble recoveries and one interception with Heathwood Hall Episcopal School (Columbia, Sc.).
With Early Signing Day just a week away, it remains unclear if Konanbanny will be signing in December, or during the regular signing period in February. Florida's recruiting class recently cracked the top-20 after a string of flips, including four-star quarterback Jones from FSU and four-star linebacker Ty Jackson from USC.