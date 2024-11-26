Gators Flip 4-Star RB from FSU
The Florida Gators continued their raid on the Florida State 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday as four-star running back Byron Louis flipped his commitment to the Gators. He had been a part of the Seminoles class since late September.
Louis is a senior at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., and currently ranks as the No. 9 running back in the country and No. 158 prospect nationally regardless of position according to Rivals.
Despite his commitment in September, the Gators continued to stay in Louis’s ear to see if there was anything that would change his mind. And after a subpar season from the Seminoles, he finally gave in and took a surprise visit to Gainesville for the LSU game.
This visit went so well that he decided to follow it up with an official visit with his family for the final home game in the Swamp against Ole Miss. Luckily for the Gators, they put on a show for Louis by upsetting No. Ole Miss, which seemed to have jolted them ahead of the Seminoles in his recruitment.
Not too long after watching the Gators thwart the Rebels' playoff chances, the predictions started to roll in for Louis. Three crystal balls on 247Sports and six picks from staffers on On3 were sent out in favor of the Gators, and he didn’t waste anymore time as he committed the following day.
He is now the third prospect to have been previously committed to the Seminoles and to then have switched his verbal to the Gators, joining Tramell Jones Jr. and Daniel Pierre Louis.
Louis is also now the fourth commit to flip to Florida over the past two days. The others who have teamed up with the Gators are Ty Jackson, Jahari Medlock and Muizz Tounkara.
Additionally, the Gators are now up to 19 total commitments – including three running back commits with Louis in the fold now – and the 17th overall class according to On3.